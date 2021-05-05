Infectious-disease specialists yesterday urged people to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently to prevent infectious diseases, as there is an increased risk of community spread of COVID-19 after cases linked to China Airlines personnel and people quarantined at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel.
To mark World Hand Hygiene Day today, National Taiwan University (NTU) Hospital held a news conference to raise awareness about the importance of hand hygiene, saying that it can prevent infectious disease, including COVID-19.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said that the infections linked to the airline and the hotel have increased the risk that the virus will spread locally.
Photo: Chiu Chih-jou, Taipei Times
“People should wear a mask, wash their hands thoroughly and get vaccinated to build a line of defense,” Chen said, adding that these measures can effectively protect society.
NTU vice president and CECC specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said that masks, handwashing and social distancing over the past year have significantly reduced seasonal flu, enterovirus infections and even diarrhea-related illnesses.
NTU Children’s Hospital dean Huang Li-min (黃立民), who is also honorary chairman of the Infectious Disease Society of Taiwan, said that the COVID-19 cases linked to the airline and the hotel pose a greater risk to local communities than did an outbreak at Taoyuan General Hospital in January.
Confirmed cases so far include airline crew members and hotel employees, and their family members, which can be considered the first degree of local transmission, Huang said.
The second stage would be confirmed if cases are found among people who are not close contacts of previous cases, he said, adding that preventing a local outbreak is crucial.
The cases linked to the Taoyuan General Hospital cluster infection were detected relatively early compared with the airline and hotel situation, with pilots who have tested positive possibly contracting the disease two to three months prior to being tested, so it is hard to tell whether crew members transmitted the virus to hotel employees, or vice versa, he said.
As some of the recent cases had only mild symptoms, they visited many places in Taiwan, so it is difficult to track everyone who was potentially exposed to them, Huang said.
The CECC has published a list of public spaces that confirmed cases visited when they were likely contagious, but people should not be overly concerned if good personal hygiene is being practiced, he said.
The High Court yesterday upheld a guilty ruling against two former presidential guards who were charged with espionage, and ordered them to serve out their prison terms. The judges withdrew a suspended sentence for retired military officer Sun Han-fan (孫翰方) and his nephew Wang Wen-yen (王文彥), a former officer with the National Security Bureau’s Special Service Center, ordering Sun to serve his three-year and four-month sentence, and Wang to serve his 22-month sentence. The two were found guilty of breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法), spying for China and trying to obtain the closely guarded itinerary of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as
Disney Group is set to cancel five cable channels in Taiwan as part of its plans to close 18 TV channels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, Fox Network Group’s branch in Taiwan said yesterday. The news follows the group’s termination on Jan. 1 of its broadcast of Fox Sports 1, 2 and 3 channels in Taiwan. A story published on Tuesday by US entertainment news site Variety said that the 18 channels include Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life and FX; movie channels Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Movies and Star Movies China; sports channels Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2,
SMALL RESPITE: The past few rainy days, which came after one month of virtually no rain on the west coast, did not ease Taiwan’s water shortage problems, the CWB said A weather system from southern China has over the past three days replenished Taiwan’s reservoirs with almost 16 million tonnes of water, giving Taiwan a slight relief from a water shortage, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said yesterday. From 12am on Tuesday to 4pm yesterday, about 15.97 million tonnes fell in the catchment areas of the nation’s reservoirs, which is slightly more than Taiwan’s average daily water use, it said. However, the rain would ease today, with only isolated showers forecast in Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as in southern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. For other regions, cloudy to
A debt dispute between a restaurant owner and a criminal ring might be behind a bizarre cockroach attack at the Taipei eatery on Monday night while it was hosting a police gathering, Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said yesterday. Preliminary findings of a police investigation into the case at the G House Taipei suggest that the unusual incident might have been directed at the restaurant’s owner, who allegedly owes money to the Bamboo Union, Chen said. The suspects were Bamboo Union members and there was no evidence indicating that the cockroaches were targeted at the police officers at the restaurant, he