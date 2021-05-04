President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as chairperson of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), should apologize to the public for a scandal involving former DPP member Chao Chieh-yu (趙介佑), the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said yesterday.
Chao, who is being investigated for alleged fraud and drug offenses, was expelled from the DPP on Saturday through a motion passed by the review committee of the party’s Taipei chapter.
In 2016, he served as an adviser to Tsai’s presidential campaign office in Taipei.
Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times
The committee on Saturday also selected a new convener, Lin Wan-he (林萬賀), following the resignation of Chao’s father, Chao Ying-kuang (趙映光), from the position.
At a news conference in Taipei yesterday, KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) said the DPP’s expulsion of Chao Chieh-yu was merely an attempt to stop the scandal spreading.
The alleged misconduct by Chao Chieh-yu “did not start today,” Wang said, adding that controversy over his activities date back to December 2016, when he was sentenced to four months in jail after being arrested by police for drug use, and stealing and driving an ambulance.
Tsai was DPP chairperson at the time and should have been upset by Chao Chieh-yu’s controversies “long ago,” Wang said.
Wang asked whether Tsai would have “continued to condone” Chao Chieh-yu’s behavior if the media had not reported the story.
The DPP has shown people that as long as a person possesses a DPP membership card, they can “do anything,” Wang said, adding that the incident involving Chao Chieh-yu is “just the tip of the iceberg” and the result of Tsai’s permissiveness as chairperson of the DPP.
As DPP chairperson, Tsai should apologize to the public for the disturbance caused by a member of her party, Wang said.
Being chairperson of the ruling party and the president, Tsai is “the most powerful person in Taiwan,” and has a responsibility to rectify public safety issues in the nation, she added.
The KMT in a statement accused Tsai of wanting to distance the DPP from the scandal.
“People’s eyes are sharp,” the KMT wrote, adding that the DPP’s handling of Chao Chieh-yu was not enough to “stop people’s mistrust of the ruling party.”
Additional reporting by CNA
The High Court yesterday upheld a guilty ruling against two former presidential guards who were charged with espionage, and ordered them to serve out their prison terms. The judges withdrew a suspended sentence for retired military officer Sun Han-fan (孫翰方) and his nephew Wang Wen-yen (王文彥), a former officer with the National Security Bureau’s Special Service Center, ordering Sun to serve his three-year and four-month sentence, and Wang to serve his 22-month sentence. The two were found guilty of breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法), spying for China and trying to obtain the closely guarded itinerary of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as
SMALL RESPITE: The past few rainy days, which came after one month of virtually no rain on the west coast, did not ease Taiwan’s water shortage problems, the CWB said A weather system from southern China has over the past three days replenished Taiwan’s reservoirs with almost 16 million tonnes of water, giving Taiwan a slight relief from a water shortage, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said yesterday. From 12am on Tuesday to 4pm yesterday, about 15.97 million tonnes fell in the catchment areas of the nation’s reservoirs, which is slightly more than Taiwan’s average daily water use, it said. However, the rain would ease today, with only isolated showers forecast in Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as in southern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. For other regions, cloudy to
Disney Group is set to cancel five cable channels in Taiwan as part of its plans to close 18 TV channels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, Fox Network Group’s branch in Taiwan said yesterday. The news follows the group’s termination on Jan. 1 of its broadcast of Fox Sports 1, 2 and 3 channels in Taiwan. A story published on Tuesday by US entertainment news site Variety said that the 18 channels include Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life and FX; movie channels Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Movies and Star Movies China; sports channels Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2,
More than 1,000 hotels are expected to be certified as cyclist-friendly accommodation by the end of this year as they eye business opportunities brought by the “Year of Cycling Tourism,” the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. The bureau said it has designated this year the “Year of Cycling Tourism” as the government focuses on creating innovative domestic tours in the post-COVID-19 era. “We are promoting the concept of ‘cyclist-friendly accommodation’ to 3,000 hotels along 16 main biking routes. Hoteliers can apply for certification if they have parking spaces for bicycles, as well as cleaning and maintenance facilities,” the bureau said. As of yesterday, 700