Police release recovered footage of precinct raid

DELETED VIDEOS: The recovered footage showed a man damaging a police computer and nine others chasing an instructor inside a police station in Taipei

By Wang Kuan-jen and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





The Taipei Police Department at a news conference yesterday revealed recovered surveillance footage from Songshan Precinct’s Zhonglun Police Station that was allegedly deleted by the station’s former director.

At about 2am on April 16, a group of 10 people stormed into the station as they pursued precinct physical training instructor Yang Chung-li (楊忠蒞) following an argument, and allegedly damaged a computer at the station.

Surveillance footage from the incident had been missing, and former station director Hsu Shu-huan (許書桓) — who was removed from the post on Thursday — had previously said he deleted it by accident.

Surveillance footage from Zhonglun Police Station in Taipei’s Songshan Precinct dated April 16 is shown at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo copied by Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

At yesterday’s news conference, Hsu’s lawyer read a statement from him saying that he deleted the footage out of concern that it would damage Yang’s image and that of the police force if made public.

Rumors that he deleted the footage under pressure from his superiors or others were groundless, he said, adding that he deeply regretted the effect that his action has had on the police force.

Hsu has been charged with destruction of evidence, and the 10 men who allegedly chased Yang and damaged police property are being investigated by the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office.

From left, Taipei Police Department Commissioner Chen Jia-chang, former Songshan Precinct director Lin Chih-cheng and other police officers bow during a news conference in Taipei yesterday to express their apology for an incident that took place on April 16. Photo: CNA

The recovered footage comprised three deleted files, with one showing the 96 seconds when the men appear to burst into the station and damage the computer — from 2:15:45am to 2:17:21am, the office said.

One of the other files shows station Deputy Director Yen Min-sen (顏敏森) trying to stop a man who is alleged to have damaged the computer, while the other nine continue to chase Yang, it said.

The file then shows three officers stopping the nine men and escorting them out of the station, it added.

The third file shows Hsu and a police officer surnamed Fu (傅) operating the surveillance system at 7:08pm the same day, the office said.