US reiterates stance on ‘status quo’ in Taiwan Strait

‘CLARITY AND RESOLVE’: The US has notified Taiwan, China and Japan regarding its stance against a unilateral change in the Taiwan Strait, Jake Sullivan told a forum

Staff Writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





The US opposes any unilateral action that would alter the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

“What we would like to see is stability in cross-strait relations and no effort to unilaterally change the ‘status quo,’” Sullivan said during a virtual forum organized by the Washington-based Aspen Institute.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has already communicated that message to China and affirmed it to Taiwan, as well as to its partner Japan, he said.

The US’ position on the matter is straightforward, which means that it believes in the full implementation of the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances,” he added.

The US administration’s stance is in line with bipartisan consensus on US-China policy “going back decades,” he said at the forum, titled “The Biden Administration’s First 100 Days in Review.”

“That is how we are going to continue to approach the Taiwan issue going forward, with steadiness, clarity and resolve with respect to our view that there should be no unilateral changes to the ‘status quo,’” he said.

Sullivan also said that under the TRA, the US would continue to ensure Taiwan has self-defense capabilities and deepen ties with the nation.

“I believe we ought to elevate our concerns with other countries in the Indo-Pacific so that not just the United States, but others are speaking out about the need for stability in cross-strait relations,” he said.

In terms of bilateral relations, he also briefly touched on the need for the US to continue to deepen people-to-people ties with Taiwan in terms of economics, education and the “work between two fellow democracies.”

Sullivan also commended Taiwan for its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Taiwan’s performance on COVID-19 is “downright remarkable and deserves to be consulted and studied on that issue,” he said.