Fifth Moon Group opens annual exhibit in Taipei

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





An annual group exhibition of works by members of the Fifth Moon Group (五月畫會), which marks its 65th anniversary this year, opened on Saturday at the Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.

The exhibition, on display at the memorial’s Bo-ai Gallery through Sunday next week, features works by 41 artists from across different generations, the memorial said in a statement.

The group was founded in 1956 by artists Kuo Tung-jung (郭東榮), Liu Kuo-sung (劉國松), Kuo Yu-lun (郭豫倫) and Lee Fang-chih (李芳枝), the memorial said.

Inspired by the experimental spirit of the Salon de Mai in Paris, the group advocated for artists’ freedom to select themes, concepts and ways of expression, the memorial said.

Combining Eastern tradition and Western trends, the group’s members developed unique styles and sparked a revolution among Taiwanese painters, the memorial said.

The Fifth Moon Group, along with the Eastern Painting Group (東方畫會), played key roles in the nation’s modern art movement, Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) said at the exhibition’s opening ceremony.

The artists, who were students at National Taiwan Normal University at the time of the Fifth Moon Group’s inception, opened up a new chapter for modern art in the nation, Hsiao said.

On May 10, 1957, the Fifth Moon Group opened its first exhibition in Taipei’s Zhongshan Hall, he said.

This year’s exhibition, featuring works of Kuo Tung-jung, Cheng Chung-chuan (鄭瓊娟) and Chen Ching-jung (陳景容), puts the Fifth Moon Group’s “endless spirit” on display, memorial director-general Wang Lan-sheng (王蘭生) said.

Next year, the Fifth Moon Group plans to hold an exhibition at the Venice Biennale in Italy, group chairman Wu Liu (吳柳) said.