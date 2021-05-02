A doctor on Monday warned travelers against accepting food, medicine or other ingestibles from unknown sources, after a teenager accidentally ingested drugs from a suspicious e-cigarette.
While on vacation in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) with his family, the 17-year-old set off on his own to explore a night market.
He accepted a stranger’s offer to take a drag from a vape pen that might have contained amphetamines, as he afterward began feeling overstimulated.
After returning to their hotel, his parents found him to be limp and unintelligible, and rushed him to Heng Chun Christian Hospital, where emergency room doctors were unable to return him to a normal state.
After ruling out a stroke, bleeding or trauma from accidental ingestion, they gave him sedatives and kept him overnight for observation.
The next day, he regained consciousness and was discharged after doctors determined his condition to be stable.
As the nation enters peak travel season, Lin Tzu-chun (林子峻), the hospital’s emergency room lead doctor, advised travelers to stay on high alert.
Special care should be given to personal safety, he said, suggesting for example keeping food and beverages within eyesight at all times.
Food, beverages and other ingestibles of unknown origin should never be consumed, Lin said.
If vomiting, heart palpitations, perception changes, mood swings or other symptoms occur after ingesting something suspicious, Lin recommended seeking emergency hospital treatment immediately.
Do not delay seeking help and be honest about the situation to help doctors provide the most effective treatment, he added.
The High Court yesterday upheld a guilty ruling against two former presidential guards who were charged with espionage, and ordered them to serve out their prison terms. The judges withdrew a suspended sentence for retired military officer Sun Han-fan (孫翰方) and his nephew Wang Wen-yen (王文彥), a former officer with the National Security Bureau’s Special Service Center, ordering Sun to serve his three-year and four-month sentence, and Wang to serve his 22-month sentence. The two were found guilty of breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法), spying for China and trying to obtain the closely guarded itinerary of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as
Disney Group is set to cancel five cable channels in Taiwan as part of its plans to close 18 TV channels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, Fox Network Group’s branch in Taiwan said yesterday. The news follows the group’s termination on Jan. 1 of its broadcast of Fox Sports 1, 2 and 3 channels in Taiwan. A story published on Tuesday by US entertainment news site Variety said that the 18 channels include Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life and FX; movie channels Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Movies and Star Movies China; sports channels Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2,
BE PREPARED: The coast guard protects the Pratas and Itu Aba islands with anti-aircraft guns and mortars, while the military can counter a Chinese invasion, officials said Defense systems on two of Taiwan’s islands in the disputed South China Sea are capable of deterring an invasion by Chinese forces, defense officials said yesterday. During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had commissioned three new vessels last week, including a Type 075 helicopter landing dock. The new amphibious assault vessel gives the Chinese navy the ability to launch various helicopters that could attack enemy vessels, ground forces or submarines, and could also be used to deploy landing craft and troops,
SMALL RESPITE: The past few rainy days, which came after one month of virtually no rain on the west coast, did not ease Taiwan’s water shortage problems, the CWB said A weather system from southern China has over the past three days replenished Taiwan’s reservoirs with almost 16 million tonnes of water, giving Taiwan a slight relief from a water shortage, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said yesterday. From 12am on Tuesday to 4pm yesterday, about 15.97 million tonnes fell in the catchment areas of the nation’s reservoirs, which is slightly more than Taiwan’s average daily water use, it said. However, the rain would ease today, with only isolated showers forecast in Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as in southern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. For other regions, cloudy to