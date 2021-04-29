Disney Group set to close five cable channels in Taiwan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Disney Group is set to cancel five cable channels in Taiwan as part of its plans to close 18 TV channels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, Fox Network Group’s branch in Taiwan said yesterday.

The news follows the group’s termination on Jan. 1 of its broadcast of Fox Sports 1, 2 and 3 channels in Taiwan.

A story published on Tuesday by US entertainment news site Variety said that the 18 channels include Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life and FX; movie channels Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Movies and Star Movies China; sports channels Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports 3, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2; kids’ channels Disney Channel and Disney Junior; and factual services Nat Geo and SCM Legend.

Many of the soon-to-be closed channels are those that Disney acquired through the merger with 21st Century Fox in 2019, the story said, adding that it is to take effect on Oct. 1.

Disney said in a statement that the move is part of its global efforts to pivot toward a direct-to-customer model and to further grow its Disney+ streaming services.

“These efforts will help us align our resources more efficiently and effectively, to current and future business needs,” he said.

The five channels to be canceled in Taiwan are Fox Crime, Fox Family Movies, FX channel, Channel V and National Geographic People, Fox Taiwan said yesterday.

These channels are aired through Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand system, as well as local cable TV providers, with customers paying extra to watch them on top of regular subscription fees, it said.

However, people in Taiwan would still be able to watch the Disney and Star Movie channels, it added.

Article No. 21 of the Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) requires satellite broadcasters to notify the National Communications Commission three months before they terminate broadcasts, the commission said.

They are also obligated to inform subscribers about the change by running news tickers one month before termination, it said.