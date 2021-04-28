Protein in lungs might stop coronavirus: study

POTENTIAL TREATMENT: A protein found in the lungs bound to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and inhibited interaction with host cells, researchers at NCKU found

Staff writer, with CNA





A protein that protects the lungs against pathogens has the potential to thwart SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) researchers have said.

The discovery, made by a team led by university professor Wang Jiu-yao (王志堯), was published by Frontier in Immunology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, on Tuesday last week.

The human surfactant protein D (SP-D) is a molecule whose presence on the mucosal surfaces of the lungs plays “an immune surveillance role against pulmonary pathogens,” the university said in a statement, citing the team.

People with SARS have been reported to have higher levels of serum SP-D, which is a known a biomarker of pneumonia and tuberculosis, the team said.

Studies have suggested that serum SP-D can recognize the spike proteins — the protrusions on viruses that give them access to host cells — on SARS-CoV, which causes SARS, and interact with the human coronavirus 229E strain to inhibit viral infection in humans.

Previous studies have also found that a recombinant fragment of human SP-D (rfhSP-D) can act against a range of viral pathogens, including the influenza A virus, the statement said.

Based on the findings, the research team examined whether rfhSP-D could also protect against SARS-CoV-2, and the results were positive, it said.

The team found that the rfhSP-D protein bound to the S1 spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and inhibited interaction with test cells with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors, through which SARS-CoV-2 enters host cells.

The rfhSP-D protein had the same protective effect on cultured cells expressing ACE2 that were infected by laboratory-created pseudoviruses, called pseudo typed lentivrial particles, the statement said.

The results highlight the therapeutic potential of rfhSP-D in SARS-CoV-2 infection and merit further study, it said.