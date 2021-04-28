The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said it would release another 10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for self-pay vaccinations.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that 7,165 people had received a self-pay vaccine shot as of Monday.
Self-pay vaccinations were made available on Wednesday last week for people who are planning to travel abroad for business, work, study or medical treatment, and 10,000 doses were initially released.
Photo: Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE
Chuang said those doses are likely to be used up in a couple of days, while another 7,909 people have made appointments with hospitals to get vaccinated between yesterday and Saturday.
Following Chuang’s remarks, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, announced that the center would release another 10,000 doses of the vaccine for self-pay vaccinations.
Based on the number of government-funded shots administered on Monday, it appears that a spate of infections among China Airlines pilots has not boosted people’s willingness to get vaccinated, so there are sufficient doses to be released for self-pay shots, Chen said.
The center would also discuss whether to increase the number of locations where self-pay shots are administered.
Chuang said that 2,509 people received a vaccine shot on Monday, adding to a total of 45,387 people who have received the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Taiwan.
Separately yesterday, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that getting vaccinated is still the best solution, given the number of confirmed cases worldwide continue to increase by more than 800,000 per day.
“However, until today, we have no information on when the vaccines will arrive and the related time schedule,” Ko said.
Different vaccines need to be stored at different temperatures, so local governments need time to prepare in advance, because it would be impossible to be ready if the central government suddenly announced a new policy, he added.
More than 1 billion people have been vaccinated globally, but Taiwan is still taking a defensive approach by practicing preventive measures and not implementing a universal vaccination plan, Ko said, adding that he is concerned that an outbreak could still occur in the long term if the nation only uses preventive measures.
Asked about Ko’s remarks, Chen said the center only knows how many doses of vaccines Taiwan has purchased, but it does not know the import schedule.
Giving an example, he said the COVAX global distribution platform had originally informed the CECC that it would start sending vaccines from late February, but later postponed the schedule and sent the first batch this month. The center remains in touch with the platform and is awaiting to find out when the next batch would arrive.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially
BE PREPARED: The coast guard protects the Pratas and Itu Aba islands with anti-aircraft guns and mortars, while the military can counter a Chinese invasion, officials said Defense systems on two of Taiwan’s islands in the disputed South China Sea are capable of deterring an invasion by Chinese forces, defense officials said yesterday. During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had commissioned three new vessels last week, including a Type 075 helicopter landing dock. The new amphibious assault vessel gives the Chinese navy the ability to launch various helicopters that could attack enemy vessels, ground forces or submarines, and could also be used to deploy landing craft and troops,