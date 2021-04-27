Adjusting the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) ticket pricing scheme is not the government’s top reform priority, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday.
Wang made reforming the nation’s oldest and largest railway agency his No. 1 policy goal when he assumed the position on Tuesday last week, after the Taroko Express No. 408 derailment in Hualien on April 2 killed 49 passengers and injured 244.
Many have proposed salvaging the debt-ridden TRA by raising fares, which have not been adjusted for 26 years.
The railway agency has an accumulated financial loss of about NT$400 billion (US$14.31 billion) — of which NT$140 billion is loans and NT$60 billion is pension fund payments, Wang told reporters during a visit to Keelung’s Heping Island.
The government is to give the agency a yearly subsidy of NT$4.8 billion for pension fund payments, which would gradually reduce its pension fund debt, Wang said.
“The agency is also to be compensated NT$1.1 billion annually for the financial losses it has accumulated over the years as it maintained railway stations in remote areas and along less-profitable routes,” Wang said.
However, it is impossible for the government to pay off the agency’s debts in one fiscal year, he added.
“The subsidies we are proposing are designed to prevent the TRA’s financial situation from deteriorating. We also hope that the agency would be able to balance its budget through a more creative use of its properties and assets,” Wang said.
“The first and foremost task is to enhance the safety of the TRA system. At this stage, raising train fares is unreasonable,” he said.
Wang said that he would focus on increasing the agency’s revenue through asset development before considering raising train fares.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially