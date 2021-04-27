The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday said it has asked the Railway Bureau to study the possibility of allowing passengers to take guinea pigs or small pets on trains.
A woman identified as “Roney” on Jan. 19 posted a proposal on the government’s Policy Network Participation Platform to allow guinea pigs onboard Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) trains. As of Feb. 26, the proposal had been seconded by 5,110 people.
The government is obligated to give a formal response within four months for proposals that have gathered more than 5,000 signatures.
The TRA and THSR only allow dogs, cats, turtles, fish and shrimp on board, which is inconvenient for people who want to travel with their pet guinea pigs, Roney said, adding that the only option they have is to leave the pets to the care of friends, relatives or pet hotels.
“Guinea pigs and rabbits are similar in nature. They are not rambunctious, and would not make a lot of noise unless they are scared. As long as they are in a securely fastened cage, they would not run out and would not affect other passengers,” she said.
As guinea pigs spend most of their time at home, the chances of people catching viruses from them are low, she said, adding that there is little record of guinea pigs attacking people.
The ministry said the Railway Bureau would ensure that the TRA and the THSR study the possibility of implementing the proposal.
They should consider the space available in train cabins, as well as passenger safety and public health issues involved in enforcing the measure, it said.
“Should the implementation of such a measure involve a revision of contracts between railway operators and passengers, the Railway Bureau would amend the Regulations of Railway Transportation [鐵路運送規則] and submit the proposed amendment to the transportation ministry for final approval,” it said.
Article No. 23 of the regulations bans travelers from bringing aboard dangerous items, coffins, corpses, animals, or items that might threaten or harass passengers and compromise the safety of the railway systems.
Under the TRA’s regulations, passengers are allowed to travel with cats, dogs, rabbits, fish, shrimps and small pet birds, provided the animals are placed in containers or bags no larger than 55cm long, 45cm wide and 38cm high.
Travelers should ensure that the animals and their excrement would not leak from the containers, which should be properly stowed under the seats.
Strollers that are used to carry pets are only allowed if they can be folded into a size no larger than a permissible container for animals (55cm x 45cm x 38cm).
Birds (excluding small pet birds), snakes, fierce animals or animal species that would threaten passengers and public safety are not allowed on trains.
Police dogs, guide dogs for the blind, the deaf and disabled people, as well as dogs that are under training to offer mobility assistance, are allowed onboard.
THSR has similar regulations on passengers traveling with pets, but it only allows free transport for one container with pets.
Passengers carrying two containers with pets aboard should buy another ticket for the second container, it said, adding that each passenger can carry no more than two containers with pets.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially