People who make prank calls to the 119 emergency response number can be fined NT$3,000 to NT$15,000, the Ministry of the Interior said on Saturday.
The ministry issued the reminder as it released data from last year showing that dispatchers nationwide received 2.4 million 119 calls, of which about 1.07 million, or nearly 45 percent, were not for an emergency or did not requiring immediate action by authorities.
That means nearly 3,000 pranks or calls that were not emergencies were made per day — a waste of resources as they interfered with real emergencies, the ministry said in a statement.
The 1.07 million calls included callers remaining silent, hanging up, saying they have dialed the wrong number, requesting information, making deliberate pranks, calling while intoxicated or while not in a normal mental state, and deliberately deceiving the dispatcher, as well as children playing with the telephone, ministry officials said.
The largest proportion of the 1.07 million callers — 23.46 percent — remained silent or hung up, ministry data showed.
In December last year, emergency dispatchers received 333 calls within three days from the same person, none of which were for real emergencies, officials said, adding that despite repeated warnings, the caller persisted.
The fire department finally fined the offender NT$3,000 to deter them, they said.
People should not call 119 unless it is an emergency, as the number is for people in real need, the ministry said, adding that under the Fire Services Act (消防法), people who make false reports about emergency incidents, pranks or irrelevant calls to 119 can be fined NT$3,000 to NT$15,000.
To enable emergency dispatchers to facilitate a quick response, the ministry reminded people to be brief when providing information on a 119 call.
Important information includes when and what happened, whether firefighters or an ambulance are required, and an address or nearby location or landmark, the ministry said.
The caller’s identity and contact telephone number are also required, it said.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Award-winning Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong (黃秋生), one of the few Hong Kong celebrities to have openly supported Hong Kong’s democracy movement, has received an employment gold card. Wong’s receipt of the card, which is a combined work and residence permit given to highly skilled foreign professionals, was on Sunday confirmed by the National Development Council and Wong’s manager. The actor is in quarantine in Taiwan and plans to stay until June. He has received many offers of work here, although nothing is yet set in stone, his manager said. Wong first hinted that he was considering moving to Taiwan