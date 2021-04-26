MOU revision to help Paraguay buy Indian vaccines

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan would provide financing for Paraguay, its South American ally, to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from India, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Saturday.

Taipei has agreed to revise a 2018 memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Paraguay, one of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies and its only one in South America, to help it fight the pandemic, the ministry said.

The MOU change would provide Asuncion with US$16.50 million to purchase 2 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine from India-based Bharat Biotech.

A medical worker displays a vial of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in India on April 1. Photo: AFP

Covaxin was the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in India.

On Thursday last week, Ambassador to Paraguay Jose Han (韓志正) signed a document with Paraguayan Deputy Minister of Public Health and Social Welfare Hernan Martinez to adjust the 2018 MOU to prioritize fighting the disease.

Paraguayan Minister of Foreign Affairs Euclides Acevedo witnessed the signing.

The Paraguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its gratitude to Taiwan for helping the South American ally fight the pandemic, adding that the two nations’ cooperation would strengthen democracy, MOFA said.

Taiwan and Paraguay have long had a strong friendship and worked closely in numerous areas, it said, adding that the government would continue to help Paraguay in this time of need, just as Taiwan would continue to team up with like-minded countries to safeguard democracy.

Last month, Acevedo said that China planned to provide Paraguay with COVID-19 vaccines if it would switch its recognition from Taipei to Beijing, but Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez wrote on Twitter on Tuesday last week that his country rejected China’s “blackmail tactics.”