Dirty tools used in permanent makeup procedures could cause rashes: doctor

By Jake Chung / Staff writer





Improperly cleaned tools could cause rashes or diseases in people undergoing permanent makeup procedures, a dermatologist said.

Citing the popularity of micropigmentation, which uses tattoos to produce designs that resemble makeup, among younger women, Lin Yun-hsuan (林昀萱) wrote on Facebook on Thursday last week that she has seen an increase in people complaining of puffy lips or blisters after undergoing the procedure.

The technique differs from traditional tattooing as micropigmentation only injects ink into the upper layer of skin, while tattoo needles are thicker and inject ink deeper, she said.

“Micropigmentation procedures are a form of semi-permanent cosmetics, which allow a person to avoid using lipstick or help patients with dermatological conditions,” she said.

The procedure could cause skin rashes, but these usually disappear over a few days, she said.

People sometimes also have delayed allergic reactions to the pigmentations used, especially the color red, she said.

While the inks used in the procedures are inert, allergies cannot be avoided by prior testing, as most pigments are hydrophobic and would not penetrate the skin, she said.

Some patients also become sensitive to light after the procedure, she added.

Others might experience localized bacterial or viral infections, such as herpes simplex viruses, Lin said, adding that insufficient disinfection of the tools could also cause hepatitis.

While rare, there have been cases of people who have had permanent makeup procedures experiencing a “puffy” or “burning” sensation in the colored area after undergoing magnetic resonance imaging, she said.

People with a history of psoriasis should be cautious when considering micropigmentation, as they could develop skin lesions on previously unaffected areas, she said.

Patients who have cold sores should seek treatment before or in tandem with the micropigmentation process, she added.

Lin also warned against undergoing other cosmetic alterations of the lips after micropigmentation as subsequent alterations could cause the lips to become deformed.

People should consult a dermatologist if they experience any skin issues following micropigmentation and should not take or use over-the-counter medication, she added.