Police suspect murder-suicide in Tainan deaths

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Police in Tainan are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead yesterday at a residence in the city’s Shanhua District (善化).

A 47-year-old man surnamed Cheng (鄭) and a 55-year-old woman surnamed Lin (林) died of gunshot wounds to the head, police said, adding that a handgun was found nearby on the floor.

Residents in the neighborhood reported hearing gunshots and called for an ambulance at about 11am, police said.

Three children, aged 2 to 3, were found at Lin’s residence, and might have witnessed the incident, police added.

Neighbors said that Lin worked at home, providing private daycare services.

The incident might have been a murder-suicide, police said, adding that Cheng might have fired twice on Lin, who had two gunshot wounds, before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators said that Cheng had driven to Lin’s home and they argued over money prior to the shooting.

Lin’s daughter told prosecutors that Cheng ran a construction company, and Lin had signed an agreement for him to build a house.

She said that her mother had made advanced payments for the projects, but that Cheng had stopped construction halfway.

“He kept our money, but did not pay the subcontractors and material suppliers for the project. My parents had to find another company to finish the house, and later asked Cheng to pay some of the money back,” she was quoted as saying.

A lawsuit was filed and a local court ruled against Cheng, ordering him to pay compensation, but Cheng had not done so, the daughter said, adding that Cheng had made several threats and went to Lin’s home to harass her.