More than 10 million people are to be affected after disability premiums and mandatory insurance rules were overhauled yesterday, as the Legislative Yuan passed the Labor Occupational Hazard Insurance and Protection Act (勞工職業災害保險及保護法).
Individuals are to receive payments matching their salary for the first and second month, and 70 percent each subsequent month, up from 70 percent in the first year and 50 percent in the second year in the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), the new regulations say.
Payouts are capped at two years, they say.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
The Permanent Disability Pension, which was previously calculated based on time spent at a company, is to be calculated based on the degree or level of disability.
A completely disabled person would receive payments equal to 70 percent of their salary, severe disabilities would qualify for 50 percent payments and partially disabled people would receive 20 percent, the new act says.
Families of people killed on the job would be entitled to 50 percent of the salary per month, it says.
All employees of registered companies have to be insured, instead of employees at companies with a headcount of at least five, it says.
The minimum premium for workers is tied to the minimum wage, while the maximum is NT$72,800, which is more than what 90 percent of workers earn, it says.
Anticipating the act’s passage, legislators and labor rights groups earlier yesterday held a news conference in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
Taiwan Occupation Safety and Health president Liao Hui-fang (廖蕙芳) said that the act, once promulgated, would be the first law providing a legal basis for occupational hazards disputes.
It is a milestone for Taiwanese labor safety, Liao said.
The labor sector has been asking for such legislation for more than a decade, and the efforts of lawmakers to push it through before Labor Day on Saturday next week is the best gift they could offer to workers, she said.
Labor rights organizations would keep a close watch on the government as the regulations are implemented, she said.
Kaohsiung City Confederation of Trade Unions deputy director Chiang Chien-hsing (江健興) said that the act would not only protect workers, but also reduce risks for employers.
New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said she was happy that the legislation included migrant workers under the mandatory insurance policies.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said he hoped that the law, once promulgated, would truly help workers by preventing occupational hazards and upholding a reasonable payout scheme.
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
‘AN EXCUSE’: The intent of Beijing’s incursions was ‘intimidation and coercion,’ a senior US official said, adding that China was using the US to justify its actions Chinese carrier drills and stepped-up incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the past few weeks are meant to send a message to Washington to stand down and back off, security sources in Taipei said. The increased activity — which China, unusually, described as “combat drills” on Wednesday — has raised alarm in both Taipei and Washington, although security officials do not see it as a sign of an imminent attack. Rather, at least some of the exercises are practicing “access denial” maneuvers to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taipei’s defense in a war, one official familiar with Taiwan’s security
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the