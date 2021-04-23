The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a draft bill to prevent stalking, which, if passed by the Legislative Yuan, would be the first of its kind in the nation.
The Cabinet expects the legislature to pass the draft legislation by May 28, the last day of the current legislative session, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told a regular news briefing.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has instructed the Executive Yuan to implement the law six months after its promulgation, and not in a year as originally planned, Lo said.
Local media reports said that Lo, who is also a minister without portfolio, was largely responsible for hammering out the bill after the murder earlier this month of a Pingtung woman — allegedly by her stalker — drew calls for action from lawmakers.
The draft bill includes stipulations for specific protective orders, in a departure from a proposal submitted by the National Police Agency in October last year, which critics said treated stalking as equivalent to harassment and did not provide an immediate remedy for at-risk victims.
According to the latest draft bill, stalking would be punishable by up to three years in prison, which is commutable to a maximum fine of NT$300,000 (US$10,700).
Stalking with a weapon is an aggravated offense punishable by up to five years in prison, which is commutable to a maximum fine of NT$500,000, it says.
The draft bill defines stalking as a range of unwanted behavior that has a sexual or sex-related motive, is persistent or repeated, and engender fear in victims that could disrupt their normal lives.
Stalking includes surveilling, observing and following the victim in person or via another, picketing domiciles, workplaces, schools and other places frequented by the victim, and repeating unwanted demands for an intimate relationship, the draft bill says.
Other acts of stalking include sending unwanted messages, images, recordings, goods or services via the Internet or other means; repeated use of discriminatory or hateful language or actions meant to intimidate, mock, threaten or denigrate the victim, among others, it stipulates.
After establishing the credibility of a complaint in a stalking allegation, police should issue a cease and desist warning to the accused stalker, which is valid for two years.
If the alleged perpetrator does not comply with the warning, the victim, police or prosecutor could file for a protective order in court.
Breaking an anti-stalking protective order is a separate offense punishable by three years in prison, which could be commuted to fine of NT$300,000.
Furthermore, prosecutors may ask a court to detain alleged stalkers if the evidence against them is strong and if there is reason to believe they might persist in stalking their victims.
Spouses, direct blood relatives, coinhabitants and close associates could be charged with stalking under the provisions of the draft bill.
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
SEEKING CLARITY: Some members of the US delegation asked KMT legislators in a meeting to address their party’s position on the so-called ‘1992 consensus,’ sources said A US delegation tasked by US President Joe Biden to reaffirm the country’s commitment to its partnership with Taiwan yesterday wrapped up a three-day visit to Taipei. Former US senator Chris Dodd, former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, and US Department of State Office of Taiwan Coordination Director Dan Biers departed at 11:20am on a private jet. The members of the delegation, all friends of Biden, arrived on Wednesday and met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and other government officials. During the three-day visit, the delegation also met with six members of the Legislative
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
‘AN EXCUSE’: The intent of Beijing’s incursions was ‘intimidation and coercion,’ a senior US official said, adding that China was using the US to justify its actions Chinese carrier drills and stepped-up incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the past few weeks are meant to send a message to Washington to stand down and back off, security sources in Taipei said. The increased activity — which China, unusually, described as “combat drills” on Wednesday — has raised alarm in both Taipei and Washington, although security officials do not see it as a sign of an imminent attack. Rather, at least some of the exercises are practicing “access denial” maneuvers to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taipei’s defense in a war, one official familiar with Taiwan’s security