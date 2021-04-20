Group calls for women to be conscripted

Independence advocates from the Taiwan Republic Office yesterday called on Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) politicians to amend the law so that women could also be conscripted to bolster Taiwan’s armed forces in the face of escalating Chinese military aggression.

The advocates rallied outside the Legislative Yuan, demanding that KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) and KMT Taipei City Councilor Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) make good on their promise of amending the Military Service Act (兵役法) to enable conscription of both genders, as is done in Israel.

Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) said it is rare for his organization to agree with the KMT’s proposals, but Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers should help push the amendment through, because it would achieve gender equality and bolster national defense.

Independence advocates perform a skit outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday, calling on the government to amend the law to require that both men and women be conscripted. Photo: CNA

Charles Chen and KMT Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) were the only two KMT lawmakers among six members of the Legislative Yuan invited to meet with former US senator Chris Dodd, former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, and US Department of State Office of Taiwan Coordination Director Dan Biers, who visited Taiwan last week.

The US delegation reportedly asked Charles Chen and Chiang about the KMT’s interpretation of the so-called “1992 consensus.”

Charles Chen reportedly said that young Taiwanese lack an understanding of international affairs.

Media reports also quoted people present at Thursday’s meeting as saying that Charles Chen made other critical remarks, including: “Young people in Taiwan said they do not fear a military conflict between Taiwan and China, yet they are not willing to serve in the military.”

This sparked criticism on social media, with some people demanding an apology from Charles Chen.

Hsu then posted a message in support of Charles Chen, in which she asked the DPP to adjust current policy to allow for the conscription of women to increase the number of troops in the event of war breaking out with China.

“In the past, the KMT always pandered to China’s interests and acquiesced to China’s military threats against Taiwan by directing their criticism at the DPP, but now we have two KMT politicians taking a very different stance,” Chilly Chen said, adding that some people have questioned their motives.

“However, their views are quite correct, as we … need to bolster our military strength,” he said.

The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.