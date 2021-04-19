HEALTH
Imported case confirmed
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 1,073 cases. The case is a Malaysian man in his 40s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Thursday, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news briefing. Upon his arrival in Taiwan, the man was found to have a fever of 38.5°C and was immediately sent to a hospital, where he underwent a COVID-19 test. The test came back positive on Sunday, Chuang said. Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation, 957 have been classified as imported. Of the total, 1,033 have recovered, 11 have died and 29 are in hospital, CECC data showed yesterday.
GOVERNMENT
Cabinet hires ex-spokesman
The Executive Yuan yesterday said that its former spokesman Ting Yi-ming (丁怡銘) has been hired as a paid consultant by the Cabinet. Ting resigned as spokesman in November last year after falsely claiming that an award-winning beef noodle soup restaurant served meat containing ractopamine residues. Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) yesterday said Ting has expertise in policy research and advocacy, and abundant experience working with local and central governments, so he should be competent in offering advice to Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on policy research and communications. Regarding criticism that hiring Ting goes against the civil service promotion system, Lo said the Executive Yuan has always recruited consultants as “confidential officers” or “senior civil servants,” adding that the former come and go with the premier, so they do not block civil servants’ promotions.
HEALTHCARE
Lai announces new program
The government is to invest NT$2.8 billion (US$98.80 million) in a medical care promotion program from this year to 2024 to provide better healthcare services for children, Vice President William Lai (賴清德) said yesterday. Lai elaborated on the government’s efforts to improve the quality of healthcare for children in a pre-recorded speech delivered during an award ceremony to honor people who have contributed to healthcare for children. The program aims to reduce child mortality rates, and prevent and reduce disease and disability in children, Lai said. The program would include a stratified appointment system, in which patients with minor symptoms would be directed to small clinics, while those with serious illnesses would be directed to major hospitals, he said. It would also include a two-way referral system between hospitals and community health centers to use medical resources more efficiently, he added.
TOURISM
Carriers apply for ‘bubble’
Two more airlines have expressed an interest in entering the Taiwan-Palau travel market, despite weak demand for flights under a “travel bubble” established between the two countries, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said on Saturday. Palau Express has applied with the CAA to operate an agency to handle its business in Taiwan, the regulator said. However, the airline would still need permission from Palauan authorities to operate under the “travel bubble,” it said, adding that it has not heard from its Palauan counterpart of any such arrangement. Taipei-based StarLux Airlines has applied for rights to operate on the route, the CAA said.
INTERNATIONAL WEED DAY: Advocates are to hold a demonstration to push for the decriminalization of marijuana and allowing its use for treatment of certain conditions It is time for Taiwanese society to examine the medical benefits of cannabis, in line with the international trend to lift restrictions on and decriminalize the use of marijuana, two legislators said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s “Rally for Equal Rights for Cannabis” in Taipei. Taiwan is one of a few countries holding a “420 International Weed Day” event — which usually takes place around the April 20 weekend — as most nations have canceled it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said organizer Green Sensation, which is composed of doctors, lawyers and entertainers, among others. The group released a
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight
‘NOT ENTHUSIASTIC’: People who have been approved by the CECC as special cases who need to travel, such as foreign diplomats, would be able to receive a vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to the fourth priority group — people who need to travel abroad for special reasons — adding that out-of-pocket vaccines would be available from Wednesday next week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said although Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program was on Monday expanded to include the top three groups in the priority list, people are still “not enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated. “Only 1,220 people received a vaccine shot on Tuesday, and a total of 27,113 people have received COVID-19 vaccination” so far, he
CAUTION: People should drink at least 1.5 liters of water per day, while men can eat pumpkin seeds to protect the prostate, a doctor in Taipei said Holding urine for long periods could lead to an atonic bladder, or could cause inflammation of the urinary tract, hematuria or renal retention, a urologist said. Chang Fu-chung (張甫仲), a doctor at Taipei Hospital’s Department of Urology, on Friday last week said that the hospital admitted a 38-year-old woman who complained of a sharp, stinging pain when urinating. Chang said he diagnosed her with urethritis, based on her symptoms and darker-colored urine. The top three groups of people who usually hold off going to the restroom are women, middle-aged and older people with prostatic hyperplasia, and those who fail to drink enough water