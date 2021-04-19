The winning works by last year’s Chung-shan Youth Art Award winners are on display at the Hung Ken-shen Art Museum in Penghu County through May 16, the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, which organized the event, said in a statement on Saturday.
The exhibition opened on Saturday and features 24 ink wash paintings, calligraphy and oil paintings, the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall said in a statement.
The top three works in each of the three categories are included, as well as additional pieces that received honorable mention, the organizers said, adding that the exhibition is cohosted by the Penghu County Government.
Photo: CNA
The annual awards, which have been presented since 2016, aim to encourage the development of artists aged 20 to 45, the organizers said.
Chen Shih-hang (陳仕航), Chen Chao-kun (陳昭坤) and Yang Yu-sheng (楊宥勝) placed first in the ink wash painting, calligraphy and oil painting categories respectively, they said, adding that they each received NT$300,000.
Supporting young artists and cultivating talent is a basic part of promoting the development of art, they said, adding that organizing the contest is one of the memorial hall’s major efforts in this field.
The exhibition was first held in Taipei and has since toured Changhua County and Kaohsiung, memorial hall director-general Wang Lan-sheng (王蘭生) said.
The exhibition allows a wide audience to appreciate the works and increases the artists’ exposure, Wang said.
Tainan Art Museum chairman Su Hsien-fa (蘇憲法), who is a member of the jury, said that he encourages young artists not to give up on their dreams and to continue to create.
Named after Penghu-born contemporary painter Hung Ken-shen (洪根深), the museum in Penghu opened on Dec. 19 last year.
The site of the Hung Ken-shen Art Museum has a long history and during the Japanese colonial period housed a military police unit, Penghu County Commissioner Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉) said, adding that it is also an important location in terms of the development of ink wash painting in the nation.
