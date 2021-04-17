Biologists’ coral work has dive instructor flummoxed

By Tsai Tsung-hsien and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The activities of marine biologists in Pingtung County has drawn concern from a diving instructor after he saw them breaking pieces from a coral reef.

Diving instructor Chiu Wen-chieh (邱文傑) said that on Sunday he saw people in the water off Houbihu (後壁湖) in Pingtung County’s Hengchun Township (恆春) while on a dive with students.

They were breaking off pieces from the reef and sticking them on dead coral or concrete tetrapods in a water break, Chiu said.

He did not realize at the time they were scientists and was concerned that they were harming the marine environment, he said.

However, marine biologist Fan Tung-yung (樊同雲) said that the team was “transplanting” coral.

“This is a common marine-horticulture technique used throughout the world,” Fan said. “We transplant coral that is more resistant to warmer water to nearby areas where it will keep growing.”

“The pieces that are broken off grow back quickly and experts check on the area regularly, so there is no need for the public to worry,” he said.

Once back on land, Chiu approached the biologists, a team made up of personnel from the National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium, and Greenpeace Taiwan, who explained their work.

However, Chiu was still not happy with the team’s activities.

Breaking pieces off harms the reef’s appearance and would affect the livelihood of diving instructors, who depend on the coral for tourism revenue, he said.

The timing of the work was poor, as it is the start of the reproductive season for the coral, he said.

“How can the authorities check credentials to prevent anyone else from breaking pieces off?” he asked.

Fan said that the team was transplanting 20 porites — a genus of stony coral — which are more resistant to warm water, placing them in shallow water within 10m of the mouth of the Houbihu Marina.

The team hopes to revive the reef at the site, which last year began showing signs of heavy bleaching, he said.

The work on Sunday was planned after attempts to transplant lab-grown specimens failed, he said, adding that Australia and other countries have had success with such techniques.

If the project is successful, the team would use the technique in areas off Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球), he said.