More than 100 questioned in TRA probe: prosecutor

By Jason Pan / Staff Reporter





More than 100 people have been questioned in connection with a Taroko Express train crash in Hualien on April 2, Hualien Prosecutor Chou Fang-yi (周芳怡) said yesterday.

The remarks came in response to criticism that slow progress had been made in the investigation of the incident.

Chou denied that there had been complaints from Taiwan Transportation Safety Board officials, who, according to local media reports, allegedly said that the slow investigation had allowed suspects to coordinate ahead of being questioned.

Hualien Prosecutor Chou Fang-yi speaks to reporters in Hualien City yesterday. Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Taipei Times

The main suspect, Lee Yi-hsiang (李義祥), the driver of a crane truck that fell onto the track and into which the train crashed, and his Vietnamese assistant, Hoa Van Hao, had been placed under judicial detention, Chou said.

More work was needed to identify a person in surveillance video footage who is seen standing near the tracks ahead of the incident, he said.

Local media reported that the person is Hoa, who was allegedly ordered to warn incoming trains of the obstacle on the tracks.

In addition, Hoa is identified in other footage recorded near the site on the day of the crash, Chou said, adding that this would help determine Hoa’s role in the incident.

The investigation is also focused on corruption allegations involving Taiwan Railway Administration and government officials, he said.