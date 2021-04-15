MOTC vows transparency in use of derailment funds

By Chen Yun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) yesterday at a Legislative Yuan hearing said that the spending of funds raised after the Taroko Express derailment on April 2 would be completely transparent and detailed online.

Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) yesterday asked the ministry to clarify whether it volunteered to assist the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) with its fundraising efforts and whether this model would be applied to future transportation incidents.

The public wants to know why there has not been a detailed account of what the funds are to be used for, and why they are not solely being used to compensate the victims and the families of those who died, Chiu said.

Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan, center, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chi Wen-chung, right, answers reporters’ questions in Keelung on Monday. Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times

The MOHW on April 3 established a special disaster relief donation account and had so far raised NT$810 million (US$28.49 million), it said on Monday, adding that one-third would be given to the victims or the families of those who had died.

However, the decision proved to be controversial among the public, and even victims of the accident said that it was inappropriate, the United Daily News reported.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) yesterday said that the MOTC had agreed to establish a relief fund account due to the special circumstances of the crash, and that the MOHW had been selected to handle it.

The MOTC stands by its promise to shoulder all responsibility necessary, Chen said, adding that the donations would not be used to pay for anything that the MOTC should cover.

A committee has been established to oversee use of the funds and every expenditure is to be itemized and listed publicly on the Internet, Chen said.

Chiu said that both ministries should consolidate their efforts when reaching out to victims of the derailment, as repeatedly being reminded about the traumatic event if asked questions by both ministries would not be conducive to their mental health.

Chen said the MOTC has made such an effort and would work with the MOHW on the matter.