The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) yesterday at a Legislative Yuan hearing said that the spending of funds raised after the Taroko Express derailment on April 2 would be completely transparent and detailed online.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) yesterday asked the ministry to clarify whether it volunteered to assist the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) with its fundraising efforts and whether this model would be applied to future transportation incidents.
The public wants to know why there has not been a detailed account of what the funds are to be used for, and why they are not solely being used to compensate the victims and the families of those who died, Chiu said.
Photo: Yu Chao-fu, Taipei Times
The MOHW on April 3 established a special disaster relief donation account and had so far raised NT$810 million (US$28.49 million), it said on Monday, adding that one-third would be given to the victims or the families of those who had died.
However, the decision proved to be controversial among the public, and even victims of the accident said that it was inappropriate, the United Daily News reported.
Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) yesterday said that the MOTC had agreed to establish a relief fund account due to the special circumstances of the crash, and that the MOHW had been selected to handle it.
The MOTC stands by its promise to shoulder all responsibility necessary, Chen said, adding that the donations would not be used to pay for anything that the MOTC should cover.
A committee has been established to oversee use of the funds and every expenditure is to be itemized and listed publicly on the Internet, Chen said.
Chiu said that both ministries should consolidate their efforts when reaching out to victims of the derailment, as repeatedly being reminded about the traumatic event if asked questions by both ministries would not be conducive to their mental health.
Chen said the MOTC has made such an effort and would work with the MOHW on the matter.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
The navy’s new 10,600-tonne warship is on Tuesday to be christened the ROCN Yushan (玉山), as the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program reaches a milestone, sources said yesterday. The vessel, previously referred to as the “new landing platform dock,” was at a shipyard with its name freshly painted on the hull with the number 1401, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing an unnamed observer. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), a member of the legislature’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed the report in a Facebook post. The NT$4.635 billion (US$163 million) ship is designed
SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY IN ASIA: Twitter aims to ‘play a unique role in enabling the public conversation around important social movements,’ the US company said Twitter has thrown its support behind the “Milk Tea Alliance” of democracy movements in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, defying China at a time when Beijing is punishing Western companies for commenting on what it considers internal matters. The social media company yesterday prominently displayed flags of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand while unveiling an emoji to support democracy advocates in places that have in the past few years seen historic protests and share a love for the beverage. The emoji will automatically show up when users post the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, which was posted been 11 million times
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight