A MODERN TOUCH: The project has drawn a lot of attention in Changhua County, which does not have a large shopping mall or department store

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Post yesterday began rebuilding its post office on Guangfu Road in Changhua City to accommodate a post office and a movie theater.

It is the first joint venture the postal company has formed with a movie theater chain.

The move is part of the company’s plan to generate additional revenue through more efficient and creative use of its assets.

“Changhua, with a population of more than 1 million and its proximity to Taichung, has become a rapidly developing county,” Chunghwa Post chairman Wu Hung-mo (吳宏謀) said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “The post office has been a good neighbor to the people. We want to better serve our customers by providing an entertainment facility in the downtown area, which would also boost the local economy.”

The new building would feature modern architecture and have floor space of 11,352m2, Wu said.

The new building would have six stories above ground and three stories underground, the postal firm said, adding that it would occupy the ground and second floors, while Ambassador Theaters would use the third to sixth floors.

The underground stories would be used for parking, it said.

Ambassador Theaters chairman Joe Chang (張中周) said that the movie theater is to have 12 cinemas.

“With a new movie theater in town, people in Changhua would not need to travel to Taichung to watch good international movies,” Chang said.

Although Chunghwa Post and Ambassador signed the contract for the joint venture in 2018, construction of the new building did not start until yesterday, as it had failed to attract contractors.

The new building is to be completed by 2023, at a cost of more than NT$404 million, (US$14.2 million), Chunghwa Post said.