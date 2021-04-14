The EU today for the first time is to join Taiwan, the US and Japan to host a meeting of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
The virtual meeting would focus on supply chain restructuring, and financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, Department of North American Affairs Director-General Douglas Hsu (徐佑典) told a news briefing in Taipei.
The framework was established in 2015 by Taiwan and the US as a platform to promote multilateral cooperation, with Japan joining later.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Australia, Guatemala, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK have hosted meetings, and the European Economic and Trade Office, representing the EU, has joined in, Hsu said.
German Representative to Taiwan Thomas Prinz would participate in today’s meeting virtually, the first time that a German envoy to Taiwan has joined one of the meetings, Hsu said.
The meeting is to revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the global economy, and how governments should adjust their industrial supply chains, and help small and medium-sized enterprises to overcome the crisis, he said.
Asked whether “supply chain” refers to the semiconductor industry, Hsu said that the meeting would discuss industrial supply chains generally, without a focus on specific sectors.
The ministry would continue to invite other like-minded countries to join the framework and expand the issues tackled through the platform, he said.
Meanwhile, asked about a possible visit to Taiwan by former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, Hsu said that the ministry would always wlecome incumbent or former US officials, while Pompeo himself has expressed an interest in visiting.
The ministry would stay in contact with Pompeo and invite him to Taiwan at an appropriate time and under proper disease prevention measures, Hsu said.
“As a proponent of freedom, enjoying some Taiwanese dried pineapple. Checkmate,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter on Monday along with a photograph of him holding the snack at home.
Pompeo on April 1 tweeted a photograph of a meeting with Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) at the Twin Oaks estate in Washington.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY IN ASIA: Twitter aims to ‘play a unique role in enabling the public conversation around important social movements,’ the US company said Twitter has thrown its support behind the “Milk Tea Alliance” of democracy movements in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, defying China at a time when Beijing is punishing Western companies for commenting on what it considers internal matters. The social media company yesterday prominently displayed flags of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand while unveiling an emoji to support democracy advocates in places that have in the past few years seen historic protests and share a love for the beverage. The emoji will automatically show up when users post the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, which was posted been 11 million times
The navy’s new 10,600-tonne warship is on Tuesday to be christened the ROCN Yushan (玉山), as the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program reaches a milestone, sources said yesterday. The vessel, previously referred to as the “new landing platform dock,” was at a shipyard with its name freshly painted on the hull with the number 1401, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing an unnamed observer. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), a member of the legislature’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed the report in a Facebook post. The NT$4.635 billion (US$163 million) ship is designed
TEMPERED EXPECTATIONS: Although analysts welcomed the updated guidance from Washington, Taipei should push back on ‘unnecessary’ restrictions, they said New US guidelines expanding official contacts with Taiwan might be a positive step, but Taipei should still try to break down limits on bilateral interactions that stem from Washington’s “one China” policy, foreign affairs analysts said on Saturday. On Friday, the US Department of State announced that it had issued new guidelines to “liberalize” government contacts with Taiwan, which it said were designed to “encourage engagement ... that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship.” Although not made public, the guidelines would reportedly allow US officials to meet with their Taiwanese counterparts in US federal buildings and at Taiwanese representative offices in the US,