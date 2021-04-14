The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.
“The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.”
The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday.
It was the 10th straight day that Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) planes entered the zone, while the number of aircraft was the highest in a single day since Sept. 17 last year, when the ministry began to publish such activity by Chinese aircraft on its Web site.
The previous high of 20 was on March 26, after Taipei and Washington signed an accord to bolster maritime cooperation.
The PLA aircraft in the sorties on Monday were 14 J-16 multi-role fighters, four J-10 multi-role fighters, four H-6K bombers, two Y-8 marine patrol planes and one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane, the ministry said.
All of the aircraft operated in airspace southwest of Taiwan, between Taiwan proper and the Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島), a chart on the ministry’s Web site showed.
Taipei responded by scrambling air force planes to monitor the Chinese aircraft, issuing radio warnings and mobilizing air defense assets until they left the area, the ministry said.
It was unclear why Beijing deployed so many military aircraft to the area on Monday, but it coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s warning to Beijing on its “increasingly aggressive actions” against Taiwan.
Blinken on Sunday said in an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press that Washington has a longstanding bipartisan commitment to Taiwan under the US’ Taiwan Relations Act to ensure that Taiwan “has the ability to defend itself” and make sure the US is sustaining peace and security in the western Pacific.
“It would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change that status quo by force,” he said.
After the interview, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei issued a statement expressing appreciation for Blinken’s support of Taiwan, and US recognition of the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY IN ASIA: Twitter aims to ‘play a unique role in enabling the public conversation around important social movements,’ the US company said Twitter has thrown its support behind the “Milk Tea Alliance” of democracy movements in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, defying China at a time when Beijing is punishing Western companies for commenting on what it considers internal matters. The social media company yesterday prominently displayed flags of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand while unveiling an emoji to support democracy advocates in places that have in the past few years seen historic protests and share a love for the beverage. The emoji will automatically show up when users post the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, which was posted been 11 million times
The navy’s new 10,600-tonne warship is on Tuesday to be christened the ROCN Yushan (玉山), as the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program reaches a milestone, sources said yesterday. The vessel, previously referred to as the “new landing platform dock,” was at a shipyard with its name freshly painted on the hull with the number 1401, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing an unnamed observer. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), a member of the legislature’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed the report in a Facebook post. The NT$4.635 billion (US$163 million) ship is designed
TEMPERED EXPECTATIONS: Although analysts welcomed the updated guidance from Washington, Taipei should push back on ‘unnecessary’ restrictions, they said New US guidelines expanding official contacts with Taiwan might be a positive step, but Taipei should still try to break down limits on bilateral interactions that stem from Washington’s “one China” policy, foreign affairs analysts said on Saturday. On Friday, the US Department of State announced that it had issued new guidelines to “liberalize” government contacts with Taiwan, which it said were designed to “encourage engagement ... that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship.” Although not made public, the guidelines would reportedly allow US officials to meet with their Taiwanese counterparts in US federal buildings and at Taiwanese representative offices in the US,