More tickets east with EMU3000 trains: TRA

Staff writer, with CNA





Fifty new express trains that are to begin arriving in June would initially expand service in eastern Taiwan, where tickets can be difficult to obtain, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said on Sunday.

The new trains, an EMU3000 model made by Japanese manufacturer Hitachi, would “effectively solve difficulties that passengers are having getting tickets to Hualien or Taitung,” the TRA said in a news release.

Although the trains, which cost NT$44.3 billion (US$1.56 billion), would initially be used on the east coast, they could be used on multiple routes, especially those connecting to destinations in western Taiwan, the agency said.

They provide greater capacity, because the EMU3000 model has 12 cars rather than eight, like the Taroko and Puyuma express trains, it added.

The TRA said that it would take delivery of one train in June and another in July, five more by the end of this year, another 15 next year, another 16 in 2023 and the rest in 2024 — allowing it to gradually replace all trains aged 30 or older over the next three years.

Facing harsh criticism for its safety practices after the Taroko Express No. 408 derailment on April 2, the agency said that it aims to use the new trains to increase its competitiveness, in response to suggestions by one of its unions.

The Taiwan Railway Labor Union on April 5 said that the agency should make more flexible service arrangements to help make its trains more competitive with the High Speed Rail (HSR), which operates on the west coast.

The union said that the TRA could, for example, move its fastest Puyuma and Taroko trains to the western line so that a nonstop trip from Taipei to Kaohsiung would only take three hours.

The fastest TRA trains make the trip in about four hours, while HSR trains take 90 minutes or about two hours, depending on how many stops are made.

Some of the existing Tze-Chiang Express trains — which have 12 cars — should be moved from the western line to routes in eastern Taiwan, the union added.

The Tze-Chiang Express trains and the new trains — which both travel at about 130kph — could meet increasing travel demand between Taipei and eastern Taiwan, the union added.