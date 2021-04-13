Fifty new express trains that are to begin arriving in June would initially expand service in eastern Taiwan, where tickets can be difficult to obtain, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said on Sunday.
The new trains, an EMU3000 model made by Japanese manufacturer Hitachi, would “effectively solve difficulties that passengers are having getting tickets to Hualien or Taitung,” the TRA said in a news release.
Although the trains, which cost NT$44.3 billion (US$1.56 billion), would initially be used on the east coast, they could be used on multiple routes, especially those connecting to destinations in western Taiwan, the agency said.
They provide greater capacity, because the EMU3000 model has 12 cars rather than eight, like the Taroko and Puyuma express trains, it added.
The TRA said that it would take delivery of one train in June and another in July, five more by the end of this year, another 15 next year, another 16 in 2023 and the rest in 2024 — allowing it to gradually replace all trains aged 30 or older over the next three years.
Facing harsh criticism for its safety practices after the Taroko Express No. 408 derailment on April 2, the agency said that it aims to use the new trains to increase its competitiveness, in response to suggestions by one of its unions.
The Taiwan Railway Labor Union on April 5 said that the agency should make more flexible service arrangements to help make its trains more competitive with the High Speed Rail (HSR), which operates on the west coast.
The union said that the TRA could, for example, move its fastest Puyuma and Taroko trains to the western line so that a nonstop trip from Taipei to Kaohsiung would only take three hours.
The fastest TRA trains make the trip in about four hours, while HSR trains take 90 minutes or about two hours, depending on how many stops are made.
Some of the existing Tze-Chiang Express trains — which have 12 cars — should be moved from the western line to routes in eastern Taiwan, the union added.
The Tze-Chiang Express trains and the new trains — which both travel at about 130kph — could meet increasing travel demand between Taipei and eastern Taiwan, the union added.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY IN ASIA: Twitter aims to ‘play a unique role in enabling the public conversation around important social movements,’ the US company said Twitter has thrown its support behind the “Milk Tea Alliance” of democracy movements in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, defying China at a time when Beijing is punishing Western companies for commenting on what it considers internal matters. The social media company yesterday prominently displayed flags of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand while unveiling an emoji to support democracy advocates in places that have in the past few years seen historic protests and share a love for the beverage. The emoji will automatically show up when users post the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, which was posted been 11 million times
TEMPERED EXPECTATIONS: Although analysts welcomed the updated guidance from Washington, Taipei should push back on ‘unnecessary’ restrictions, they said New US guidelines expanding official contacts with Taiwan might be a positive step, but Taipei should still try to break down limits on bilateral interactions that stem from Washington’s “one China” policy, foreign affairs analysts said on Saturday. On Friday, the US Department of State announced that it had issued new guidelines to “liberalize” government contacts with Taiwan, which it said were designed to “encourage engagement ... that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship.” Although not made public, the guidelines would reportedly allow US officials to meet with their Taiwanese counterparts in US federal buildings and at Taiwanese representative offices in the US,
A pig carcass found in New Taipei City on Sunday has been confirmed to be infected with African swine fever (ASF), the Council of Agriculture said on Tuesday. It is the first case of a pig being confirmed with the disease on Taiwan proper, although nearby pig farms have been cleared of the disease, the council said. Coast guard officials found the carcass near Guihou Harbor (龜吼漁港) in Wanli District (萬里) early on Sunday, and test results the next day showed that it had been infected with African swine fever, Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) told a news