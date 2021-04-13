While the second tropical storm of the year could form to the south of Guam this week, it has little chance of affecting Taiwan and would not alleviate the water shortage in central and southern Taiwan, meteorologists said.
The Central Weather Bureau on Sunday forecast that Tropical Storm Surigae could form as soon as tomorrow.
A tropical storm in the northwest Pacific could ease the water shortage.
Photo: Chang Chia-yi, Taipei Times
Residents of Taichung as well as Hsinchu, Miaoli and Changhua counties have been under a water rationing system since Tuesday last week.
A simulation run by the US National Weather Service’s Global Forecast System has shown that Surigae would first move to the west of Guam before slowly turning north and northeast, former bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) wrote in his online column yesterday.
Wu is now an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.
However, simulations run by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts showed that the storm would probably not form until Thursday and would start turning north as it comes close to the east coast of the Philippines, he said.
Both agencies projected Surigae to follow one of the most typical paths for tropical storms or typhoons that form in April, which is to make a wide turn near the east coast of Taiwan, Wu said.
“The storm would not threaten Taiwan, nor is there the possibility that it would relieve the water shortage facing the country,” he added.
Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明), chief executive of WeatherRisk Explore Inc, said that the storm has a low chance of coming close to Taiwan, as there is a weak Pacific high-pressure system.
“Because of the northeast monsoon and cold high-pressure systems in the north, storms that form this month do not survive by the time they are near Taiwan. However, they strengthen the northeast monsoon, which prevents the arrival of spring rain fronts and formations of afternoon thundershower cells,” Peng said, adding that this would not help relieve the water shortage.
“I am afraid we are looking at a relatively drier atmosphere from now until mid-May. While rain fronts might still come from time to time during this period, they would at best bring isolated showers to the northern and northeastern regions,” he added.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY IN ASIA: Twitter aims to ‘play a unique role in enabling the public conversation around important social movements,’ the US company said Twitter has thrown its support behind the “Milk Tea Alliance” of democracy movements in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, defying China at a time when Beijing is punishing Western companies for commenting on what it considers internal matters. The social media company yesterday prominently displayed flags of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand while unveiling an emoji to support democracy advocates in places that have in the past few years seen historic protests and share a love for the beverage. The emoji will automatically show up when users post the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, which was posted been 11 million times
TEMPERED EXPECTATIONS: Although analysts welcomed the updated guidance from Washington, Taipei should push back on ‘unnecessary’ restrictions, they said New US guidelines expanding official contacts with Taiwan might be a positive step, but Taipei should still try to break down limits on bilateral interactions that stem from Washington’s “one China” policy, foreign affairs analysts said on Saturday. On Friday, the US Department of State announced that it had issued new guidelines to “liberalize” government contacts with Taiwan, which it said were designed to “encourage engagement ... that reflects our deepening unofficial relationship.” Although not made public, the guidelines would reportedly allow US officials to meet with their Taiwanese counterparts in US federal buildings and at Taiwanese representative offices in the US,
A pig carcass found in New Taipei City on Sunday has been confirmed to be infected with African swine fever (ASF), the Council of Agriculture said on Tuesday. It is the first case of a pig being confirmed with the disease on Taiwan proper, although nearby pig farms have been cleared of the disease, the council said. Coast guard officials found the carcass near Guihou Harbor (龜吼漁港) in Wanli District (萬里) early on Sunday, and test results the next day showed that it had been infected with African swine fever, Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) told a news