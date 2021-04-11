Pet turtles might infect children with salmonella: doctor

By Tsai Shu-yuan / Staff reporter





Children who have pet turtles should wash their hands more often to avoid salmonella infection transmitted by the animals, a doctor said on Friday.

Citing two cases involving six-year-old children, Taichung Hospital Department of Pediatrics director Chen Min-kung (陳敏恭) said that he treated both for fever, stomachache and diarrhea due to salmonella infection.

A boy surnamed Kuo (郭) was last month hospitalized after experiencing diarrhea up to eight times per day, and a girl surnamed Hsu (徐) was hospitalized after experiencing diarrhea, a cough and low urine output, he said.

Their symptoms eased after treatment, but persisted, and they also had green stool, Chen said.

While inquiring into the sources of infection, Chen learned that they both recently started keeping a pet turtle, he said.

Healthy turtles have salmonella bacteria in their digestive tracts, Chen said, adding that the children might have been infected through the animals’ excrement while playing with their pets.

Children with pet turtles are at risk of salmonella infection if they do not wash hands after touching the animals, he said, adding that other sources of infection are spoiled milk or eggs.

Symptoms of salmonella infection, such as diarrhea, stomachache, fever or vomiting, often occur after an incubation period of one or two days, he said.

Blood in stool, headache, joint ache, dehydration or shock might occur during more severe infections, Chen added.

Children under five and people over 65, as well as people with weak immune systems, are at risk of developing meningitis and osteomyelitis due to a salmonella infection, he said.

Chen also called on pet stores to provide information on the risk of salmonella infection to people interested in buying pet turtles.

Parents of children with pet turtles should also pay attention to the issue, he said.

If their children experience nausea, diarrhea or fever, parents should send them to hospital immediately to avoid serious complications, Chen said.