The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is to join the Muslim world in celebrating the month of Ramadan by hosting two events to promote cultural and religious diversity in Taiwan.
An Islamic cultural exhibition is to take place from Friday to April 18 at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei to welcome the month of Ramadan, which runs from Tuesday next week in the evening to the evening of May 12, Yang Syin-yi (楊心怡), director of the ministry’s Department of West Asian and African Affairs, said yesterday.
The exhibition is to feature Islamic artifacts and architecture, Yang added.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Items to be displayed have been contributed by the Chinese Muslim Association and the local missions of Bahrain, Brunei, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Somaliland, he said.
On Saturday next week and April 18, an interactive event is to take place outside the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, Yang said.
During the two days, people can watch artists creating Arabic calligraphy, learn how the halal industry grew in Taiwan, experience Eid al-Fitr traditions and taste halal delicacies, he said.
Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of fasting during Ramadan.
“The two events aim to deepen people’s understanding of Muslim cultures, and promote cultural and religious diversity in Taiwan,” Yang said.
About 250,000 Muslims live in Taiwan, of which about 200,000 are foreigners, MOFA data showed.
Muslim foreigners in Taiwan are typically migrant workers, students or spouses of Taiwanese citizens, the ministry said, praising them for their contributions to local cultural and religious diversity.
The government has constructed a Muslim-friendly environment, Yang said, adding that CrescentRating, which assesses halal travel, has recognized Taiwan’s efforts several times.
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
‘CORRECT IMMEDIATELY’: TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said that the US space agency had hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people in China NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of quarrels the Asian nation has waded into over wording it deems politically sensitive. The US space agency has hurt the feelings of the Asian country’s 1.4 billion people with the reference on its Web site, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮). The space agency needs to “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. A commentary published by People.cn — a Web site run by the People’s Daily, a
NOTORIOUS RECORD: The annual report by the US Department of State said that forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, such as fishing Foreign workers in Taiwan are generally exploited, and foreign fishers working for Taiwanese employers are commonly subjected to poor working conditions, a report published on Tuesday by the US government said. The annual report on human rights practices was published by the US Department of State. This year’s report again underscored Taiwan’s notorious record in treating foreign workers and members of fishing crews, an issue that the department has previously raised. By “foreign workers” in Taiwan, the report refers mainly to those from Southeast Asia. “Forced labor occurred primarily in sectors reliant on migrant workers, including domestic services, fishing, manufacturing, meat processing and construction,”
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had