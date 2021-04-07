Three applications for eased quarantine restrictions have been received from overseas family members of victims of the Taroko Express No. 408 crash, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) spokesman, said yesterday.
The center on Sunday announced that relatives of crash victims flying to Taiwan would face fewer entry and quarantine restrictions than other arrivals.
The accident killed 50 people and injured 200. The deceased include a French national and two Americans, while two Japanese, a Chinese and an Australian were injured.
A visitor from the Netherlands arrived under the eased regulations on Monday, while two from other countries were expected yesterday and another today, Chuang said.
Upon their arrival, the visitors receive assistance from separate personnel, and are directed to separate transportation, testing and quarantine locations, he said.
The center said that the relatives arriving in Taiwan do not need to provide the normally required negative COVID-19 test result before their departure.
When they arrive, those without symptoms are tested at Taoyuan General Hospital and then transported to their quarantine location of choice, it said.
Relatives who test negative on the day of their arrival and during their first four days of quarantine can apply to visit injured family or make funeral arrangements in the two days after they receive the results, it said.
They can leave their quarantine location once per day for up to four hours, excluding travel time, the center added.
Relatives who show symptoms upon arrival are tested and sent to a government quarantine center, it said, adding that they can similarly apply to leave quarantine once they have two consecutive negative results.
A Red Cross Society rescuer on Friday recalled the scene of a train crash in Hualien County, saying he could not believe what he saw: scattered body parts and the sounds of people crying in a crumpled train carriage. “It was a living hell,” said Lin Chi-feng (林啟豐), who led an 11-member rescue team that was among the first to arrive at the scene at 11:03am on Friday, carrying rescue and demolition gear. The fatal incident occurred at 9:28am when Taroko Express No. 408 crashed inside the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) after slamming into a crane truck near the tunnel’s entrance. The truck had