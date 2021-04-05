The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday called for an investigation into the “systemic causes” of a train derailment on Friday last week.
The deadliest accident involving a Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train in 40 years happened after Taroko Express No. 408, heading from New Taipei City to Taitung, hit a crane truck that had slid down a hill and onto the rails shortly before the train arrived at Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林).
Yesterday, the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office revised the death toll from 51 people to 50, following DNA testing.
Following confirmation by the Executive Yuan that Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) had offered a verbal resignation, the KMT said in a statement yesterday that taking political responsibility is the “bare minimum” that the Democratic Progressive Party should do as the ruling party.
A thorough investigation into the “systemic causes” of the incident and “supervisory responsibility” for it is essential, it said.
Such an investigation should answer questions such as why the TRA has “lacked professional leadership” since the retirement of the agency’s director-general in January, when Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chi Wen-chung (祁文中) became acting director-general, the KMT added.
It should also answer why a contractor with a poor record was still awarded contracts, it said.
Prosecutors should conduct a comprehensive investigation into contractors possibly connected to the incident, it said.
However, the TRA cannot shirk its responsibility as the supervisory agency, the KMT said.
A TRA staff member who reportedly proposed on an internal chat group that the agency avoid responsibility for the incident should be investigated, the KMT said.
Along with continuing to pray, people must be held accountable to prevent such accidents, it added.
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to
‘CORRECT IMMEDIATELY’: TAO spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said that the US space agency had hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion people in China NASA has become the latest foreign organization to upset China by referring to Taiwan as a country, the latest in a string of quarrels the Asian nation has waded into over wording it deems politically sensitive. The US space agency has hurt the feelings of the Asian country’s 1.4 billion people with the reference on its Web site, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮). The space agency needs to “correct its mistake as soon as possible,” Zhu told a regular news briefing yesterday in Beijing. A commentary published by People.cn — a Web site run by the People’s Daily, a
Taipei officials on Friday removed a potted plant installation in Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) after receiving complaints that the trouser-shaped planters were frightening visitors after dark. Inspired by a popular installation in Busan, South Korea, the creator used recycled materials to make the planters, the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said. The pairs of pants with flowers sprouting from the waist were installed early this month in different postures among hedges in the park. They quickly gained attention online as people shared photographs of the disembodied trousers and discussed how frightening they are in the dark, with some saying they thought they