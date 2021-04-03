Concern over dolphins prompted the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Wednesday to reject an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for a Port of Taichung expansion project.
A review committee said that the developer, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower), must submit a new plan that would sufficiently protect a habitat of the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin near the port.
The EPA in 2018 ordered the “two-phase EIA review” because the initial review ruled that the project needs to be subjected to additional scrutiny because the dolphins are known to use waters close to the construction zone.
In a report to the committee, Taipower said that a proposed liquefied natural gas pier at the dock — consisting of an embankment and other installations — is necessary to safely offload fuel from ships.
Taipower said that the dolphin habitat is outside the boundary of the proposed construction zone.
The dolphins are active at depths of 21m to 25m, meaning that a proposed breakwater would not disrupt their migratory movements, Taipower said.
Committee members said that the company’s report failed to answer questions that were asked of it or respond meaningfully to the issues the committee posed.
Twenty Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins are known to inhabit the zone, including five full-grown animals and three juveniles that live exclusively in the area, the committee said, citing scientific reports.
The presence of the animals requires the developer to take reasonable precautions to protect their habitat and make provisions for rescuing wounded or stranded dolphins, plans Taipower failed to present, it said.
Taipower must also assess the extent to which the expansion project would increase erosion and liquefaction of the Dadu River Estuary Wildlife Refuge, increasing geological risks, the committee said.
The company must make the improvements the committee seeks to resubmit its construction plan, it said.
FIT OF ANGER: The suspect said she flushed the severed penis down the toilet to prevent reattachment surgery, while a doctor said the victim would need counseling A woman in central Taiwan on Tuesday allegedly cut off her boyfriend’s penis and flushed it down the toilet, police said. Police yesterday questioned the Vietnamese woman, surnamed Phung (馮), and said she is facing charges of aggravated assault. The 52-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), who lives in Changhua County’s Sihu Township (溪湖鎮), was sleeping on Tuesday night when Phung, 40, allegedly sheared off his penis near the base with a pair of kitchen scissors, police said. The couple’s neighbors told reporters that Huang and Phung had been living together for 10 months. Both are divorcees and Phung had obtained Taiwanese
‘TO BE EXPECTED’: Of the four serious adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine recorded yesterday, three were considered ‘allergic and pseudoallergic reactions’ The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new instances of people having serious adverse reactions following a COVID-19 vaccination. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said 2,136 people had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday, adding that a total of 9,232 people in Taiwan have received the jab. COVID-19 vaccinations began on Monday and are currently only offered to frontline healthcare workers and athletes who have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Lo said that the number of daily vaccine recipients increased on Friday as
While pilot tours to Palau were sold out within one week of being made available for purchase, some tour operators said only half of the tours in the next three batches were sold, as high costs might have turned away some potential customers. Palau became the first country that Taiwanese can visit for tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic after the two countries created a “travel bubble” earlier this month. The first tour group is to depart for Palau on Thursday. According to the guidelines issued by the Central Epidemic Command Center, travelers to Palau must join group tours and adhere to
Taipei officials on Friday removed a potted plant installation in Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園) after receiving complaints that the trouser-shaped planters were frightening visitors after dark. Inspired by a popular installation in Busan, South Korea, the creator used recycled materials to make the planters, the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office said. The pairs of pants with flowers sprouting from the waist were installed early this month in different postures among hedges in the park. They quickly gained attention online as people shared photographs of the disembodied trousers and discussed how frightening they are in the dark, with some saying they thought they