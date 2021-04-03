CECC announces three new imported COVID-19 cases

AFTER MULTIPLE TESTS: A Swiss man and two Indonesian fishers tested positive for the virus in or soon after finishing their quarantine, the CECC said

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed three new imported cases of COVID-19.

One of the cases is a Swiss man in his 30s, who arrived in Taiwan from Singapore for work on March 14, the center said, adding that he presented a negative COVID-19 test result upon boarding.

He showed no symptoms during his 14-day quarantine until Monday and took a self-paid test arranged by his employer on Wednesday, it said.

The result came back positive yesterday, with CT values of 32 and 37, respectively, for the previous two days, the center said.

The result also showed IgM and IgG antibodies, indicating that he had been infected some time ago, the CECC said.

The other two cases were fishers from Indonesia, it said.

One of them, who is in his 50s, arrived in Taiwan on March 18 and presented a negative COVID-19 test result upon boarding the plane, the CECC said.

He was tested before completing quarantine on Wednesday, and the test came back positive, with a CT value of 34, and IgG antibodies, the center said.

The other fisher, who is in his 20s, arrived in Taiwan on March 11 and presented a negative COVID-19 test result upon boarding the plane, the center said.

The fisher was tested before completing quarantine on Friday last week, and the result came back negative, the center said.

He was administered another test requested by his employer on Wednesday, and the result came back positive, with a CT value of 37, and IgM and IgG antibodies, the center said.

As of yesterday, Taiwan had 1,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 923 classified as imported, CECC statistics showed.

Of the total, 987 have recovered, 10 have died and 42 are in hospital, it showed.