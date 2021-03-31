Top Indian envoy vows to enhance ties, speaks of ‘close friendship’ with Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA





India’s top envoy in Taiwan on Monday pledged to bolster Taiwan-India ties by enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of education, investment and healthcare.

“Today’s event signifies the close friendship between the people of India and Taiwan, and their growing connections in various spheres,” India-Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das said at a belated Republic Day celebration.

The event, which was supposed to be held in January, was postponed due to a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in Taoyuan.

India-Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das speaks at a party held in Taipei on Monday to celebrate India’s Jan. 26 Republic Day. This year’s celebration was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

However, Das praised Taiwan’s “excellent management and control” of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed the association to proceed with the celebration, albeit later than normal.

“Despite the difficulties and trials last year, the connections between India and Taiwan in education, investment, healthcare and technical cooperation were further enhanced,” he said.

“The India-Taipei Association will continue to maximize the potential of the partnership,” he added.

He also announced a series of events that are to be held in Taipei as part of India’s countdown to its 75th independence anniversary, to introduce the many facets of India to Taiwanese.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), National Security Adviser Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴), who is also chairwoman of the Taiwan-India Parliamentary Friendship Association, attended the event.