Chiang ‘looking forward’ to better US ties

NO COMMENT: After a survey was released showing that Eric Chu was a more popular choice for KMT chairperson, Johnny Chiang said he would not be discussing any polls

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday said he looked forward to enhanced ties between Taiwan and the US, and hoped that the improvement of such relations would help increase the nation’s international space and status.

Chiang, KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) and other members of the party were visiting the Cihu Mausoleum in Taoyuan to pay their respects ahead of the 46th anniversary of Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) death on Monday next week.

Asked on the sidelines of the event to comment on US Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland accompanying Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr on a visit to Taiwan, Johnny Chiang said that he welcomes the visit by a head of state of a diplomatic ally.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang speaks at a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

The enhancement of Taiwan-US relations is an outcome that everyone is working toward and looks forward to, he said.

However, he said that all of Taiwan’s foreign relations should be “pragmatic.”

He said he hopes that the improvement of these relations will help promote the nation’s international space and status, and benefit its economy and society.

Meanwhile, a survey released on Monday by My-Formosa.com showed that former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) is more popular than Johnny Chiang in the race for KMT chairperson.

Chu, who was KMT chairman from January 2015 to January 2016, has not said he plans to run, but is seen as a likely contender. Johnny Chiang on Feb. 20 announced that he would seek re-election.

Asked about the poll yesterday, Johnny Chiang said that many polls are being conducted and would likely continue to be until the end of the election.

He would not be commenting on the polls, he said.

The KMT chairperson election is expected to take place in July.