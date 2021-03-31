Dapeng Bay, AsiaYo to jointly promote tours

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area Administration yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with online travel platform AsiaYo to jointly promote tourism in Pingtung County.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has made it a policy to facilitate tourism development in 13 national scenic area administrations, Dapeng Bay National Scenic Administration Director Chen Yu-chuan (陳煜川) told a news conference in Taipei.

Many young people have returned to their hometown and discovered many “pearls” — travel destinations that have yet to garner a lot of public attention, Chen said.

People paddle in the Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area in Pingtung County on March 12 last year. Photo: CNA

“As such, we feel the need to have a platform that can string these ‘pearls’ into different ‘necklaces,’ or travel routes,” Chen said.

“We have arranged 100 travel routes based on more than 200 travel destinations that we have chosen. Travel agencies can sell these tours, which will also be available for purchase on other travel platforms,” he added.

The MOU with AsiaYo, a Taipei-based online travel platform, is a significant milestone, Chen said.

Starting yesterday, visitors to AsiaYo’s Web site can view 17 accommodation and travel activity packages in Pingtung, offering travelers a wide range of activities, from pottery making to star-gazing, aquatic activities and insights into the history of military villages.

“We are working with the Dapeng Bay National Scenic Administration ... which has found many special tours and bed and breakfasts,” AsiaYo chief executive officer Cheng Chao-kang (鄭兆剛) said. “When you combine travel activities and accommodations, local business owners, tourists and online platform operators all benefit.”