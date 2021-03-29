Doctor warns of hair loss because of stress, hair products

By Tsai Ssu-pei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Stress and insufficient sleep could trigger hair loss, dermatologist Yang Ming-chuan (楊名權) said on Friday, adding that those worried about hair loss should observe hair shedding while bathing and showering.

Hair loss occurs naturally in people in their 60s and older, but is abnormal in younger people, he said.

A person normally sheds 50 to 100 hairs a day, and if somebody sheds more, it might be a sign of hair loss, Yang said.

To estimate how much hair one sheds, one should count the hairs found after bathing or showering and multiply that number by two, he said.

A sign of going bald is when the hair becomes thinner or softer, he said, adding that people can compare the quick-growing hairs on top of the head with the older hairs in the back.

About 3.6 million Taiwanese aged 25 to 65 experience hair loss, with the condition occuring increasingly in young people, he said.

This might be because of stress, air pollution and the overuse of hair products, Yang said.

He has, for example, treated a 17-year-old whose condition was due to stress over a college entrance examination, Yang said.

Air pollution and hair product use can cause grime to accumulate, which leads to follicle inflammation and hair loss, Yang said.

To prevent hair loss, people should wash their hair at least once per day, and those with greasy hair should use a shampoo that removes excess oil, he said.

People should not apply ginger or birth control medicine to their hair, as this is a superstition and might cause additional hair loss, Yang said.