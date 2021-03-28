Two US senators on Friday reintroduced the Taiwan relations reinforcement act, which they said seeks to update US policy toward Taiwan to better reflect US values and the realities on the ground.
The bipartisan bill was introduced by US Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and US Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat and chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.
If passed, the act would change the status of the director of the American Institute in Taiwan to “representative,” making their appointment subject to Senate approval, as is required for all US ambassadors.
It would also require the US president to establish an “inter-agency Taiwan task force,” comprised of senior government officials who would submit an annual report to the US Congress detailing actions that should be taken to enhance Taiwan-US relations.
Another provision would establish a nonprofit Taiwan-US cultural exchange foundation, which would work with local governments and educational institutions to send US high-school and university students to Taiwan to study Chinese, history and politics.
The act would also direct the US secretary of state to submit a report to Congress on how the US could work with Taiwan to establish an alternative to China’s Confucius Institutes, which offer Chinese-language education courses globally.
Merkley called on the US to keep building a robust relationship with Taiwan.
“Let’s pass the Taiwan relations reinforcement act, so we can expand exchange programs, continue to encourage Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations and work together to defend our businesses from the Chinese government’s coercion,” he said.
The bill was previously introduced in the Senate in October last year, but was not included in the congressional schedule of the previous term.
Meanwhile, a group of nine lawmakers asked US President Joe Biden’s administration to establish a facility to expedite travel to the US from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as a show of support amid fears Taiwan could be targeted by an increasingly aggressive China.
The group of seven Republicans and two Democrats said in a letter dated Thursday that a preclearance facility at the airport “would improve the ease of travel between the United States and Taiwan and reinforce the importance of our relationship with Taiwan.”
The airport “already hosts numerous nonstop flights to the United States, and is a major transit point in Asia,” the lawmakers wrote to Troy Miller, the senior official performing the duties of the commissioner for US Customs and Border Protection.
“Taiwan is America’s ninth-largest trading partner and its government strongly supports Taoyuan airport’s bid for the preclearance facility program,” they added.
Preclearance facilities put US customs agents in a traveler’s starting country to make entry into the US go more smoothly.
Then-acting US secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a speech in December last year that Taiwan had made the request, but the Biden administration has not said if it will proceed with the plan.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
HERE TO STAY: Demand for learning Chinese remains high, with Taiwan poised to provide quality education, certification programs and subsidies, academics said China’s Confucius Institutes have come under suspicion in various countries, with several ending the language-learning programs, providing Taiwan with an opportunity to fill the gap in the global Chinese education market, academics said on Sunday. China has opened 541 Confucius Institutes attached to academic institutions in 162 countries, online data showed, but in the past few years, various countries have been shutting down the programs due to concerns over their political intent and infringements on academic freedom. Former US president Donald Trump’s administration in August last year designated the Confucius Institute US Center a foreign mission of the Chinese Communist Party, and
The Ministry of National Defense has elaborated on the military’s countermeasures against China’s “gray-zone conflict” tactics in a comprehensive review of Taiwan’s defense strategy. The ministry’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which was on Thursday delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review, highlights the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) increasing use of gray-zone conflict methods, including cognitive warfare, disinformation, and air and sea patrols. The methods are employed by the PLA to exhaust Taiwan’s armed forces and morale, the ministry said. The PLA’s cognitive warfare strategy is based on the “three forms of warfare” concept, which refers to
BOOK LAUNCH: Taiwan and China could launch discussions on integration, rather than unification, to establish an integration program similar to ASEAN, Annette Lu said Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday suggested breaking the impasse between Taiwan and China by using the phrase “one Chinese” (一個中華), instead of “one China” (一個中國) and “integration” instead of the “unification” of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Ahead of the launch of her new book on how to settle old scores between the two sides of the Strait, Lu introduced a third way beyond unification and independence to deal with cross-strait relations. She suggested that Beijing change its “one China” principle into a broader “one Chinese” principle, which she said would be more acceptable to Taiwan. Lu