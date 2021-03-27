Yuguang scenery inspires art festival

Staff writer, with CNA





Works inspired by Yuguang Island’s (漁光島) scenery by more than a dozen artists are to go on display today at an outdoor arts festival in Tainan’s Anping District (安平).

The Yuguang Island Art Festival, curated by the UrbanART Studio with the theme “healing,” is to provide a soothing experience after a turbulent year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of climate change, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said.

The exhibition comprises installations across the island created by 13 artists or groups based on Yuguang’s scenery — including beaches, the ocean and forests, which draw tourists all year round, UrbanART Studio said.

The Whisper of the Sea installation by itinerant artists Tsai Hsiao-chi and Kimiya Yoshikawa is pictured at the Yuguang Island Art Festival in Tainan’s Anping District in an undated photograph. Photo: Hung Jui-chin, Taipei Times

Each installation reflects the artist’s experience on the island, which is accessible from the city via Yuguang Bridge, and seeks to explore the healing power of art and nature, said the studio, which is curating its third of the two-yearly festivals since the first in 2017.

One of the installations, Quan House (筌屋) by Feng Cheng-tsung (范承宗), was inspired by a style of fishing trap that is no longer used, the studio said.

Visitors can walk through the gigantic bamboo structure the way a fish would swim into it and ponder their relationship with the space, it said.

A piece titled Will Become Trees and the Sky (將變成樹與天空) by Japanese artist Abe Nyubo includes a sculpture that portrays a traveler enjoying the vast sky and sea, it said.

The colors of the sculpture, ranging from yellowish-brown at the bottom, green in the middle and azure at the top, evoke the earth, trees and sky, the studio said.

The other works are the Yuguang Island Flags, Floating Memory, Thrill of Shedding, Weaving Forest, Ups and Downs, Frame of Dreams, The Sea Blows Your Way, Whisper of the Sea, Light Fishing, Parallel Universe and Sound Geography.

The festival’s opening ceremony this afternoon is to feature performances by award-winning singer-songwriter Summer Lei (雷光夏) and indie band I Mean Us, it said.

The festival will be open daily until April 18, with added attractions at weekends, such as street markets, guided tours, workshops and food tasting events, the studio said.

People should walk or take a shuttle bus across Yuguang Bridge to the festival, as the bridge will be closed to private motor vehicles — excluding Yuguang residents — from 10am to 6pm daily, the studio said.

Visitors are required to register their names and contact information, and wear a mask, the organizers said.