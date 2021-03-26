An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago.
A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said.
As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to open it to the public, it said.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
With the opening of the once-secret passages to guided tours, travelers can better understand the history of the Grand Hotel, it added.
The tunnels, designed to evacuate Chiang and his guests in the event of an emergency, were added to the hotel’s plans in 1970, when construction had begun on the main building, the hotel said, adding that it is the only international hotel with such passages.
In addition to its main architect, Yang Cho-cheng (楊卓成), the hotel invited a German-American engineer with extensive experience in building military bunkers during World War II to design the tunnels, it said.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
Visitors to the 67m-long east passage first descend an 84-step staircase before continuing down the tunnel.
The spiral passage helps protect evacuees from attackers and bullets, the hotel said.
Walls inside the tunnel have an uneven surface to absorb sound, it said, adding that 43 explosion-proof lamps were installed to prevent injuries from glass shards during evacuation.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
The passage leads to a garden, which was previously the site of a Japanese temple. The former residence of Kung Lin-wei (孔令偉), who was the hotel’s first manager and a niece of Soong Mayling (宋美齡), Chiang’s wife, was at the end of garden, the hotel said.
As people are also curious about Kung’s mysterious lifestyle, the residence would also be opened to visitors for the first time, it added.
The 85m-long west passage has a 20m-long slide next to the staircase, which was used to evacuate anyone unable to use the stairs.
For the east passage’s opening, the hotel created seven state banquet menus from the more than 200 dishes it has prepared for presidents, from Chiang to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
A historic tour package is available, which includes a visit to the east passage, the Chiang Kai-shek Shilin Residence in Taipei’s Shilin District (士林) and National Revolutionary Martyrs’ Shrine, along with a presidential meal set and accommodation at the hotel.
The east passage would initially be limited to customers joining as part of historical tours, corporate customers and state banquet diners, due to the passage’s limited capacity, the hotel said.
HERE TO STAY: Demand for learning Chinese remains high, with Taiwan poised to provide quality education, certification programs and subsidies, academics said China’s Confucius Institutes have come under suspicion in various countries, with several ending the language-learning programs, providing Taiwan with an opportunity to fill the gap in the global Chinese education market, academics said on Sunday. China has opened 541 Confucius Institutes attached to academic institutions in 162 countries, online data showed, but in the past few years, various countries have been shutting down the programs due to concerns over their political intent and infringements on academic freedom. Former US president Donald Trump’s administration in August last year designated the Confucius Institute US Center a foreign mission of the Chinese Communist Party, and
The Ministry of National Defense has elaborated on the military’s countermeasures against China’s “gray-zone conflict” tactics in a comprehensive review of Taiwan’s defense strategy. The ministry’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which was on Thursday delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review, highlights the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) increasing use of gray-zone conflict methods, including cognitive warfare, disinformation, and air and sea patrols. The methods are employed by the PLA to exhaust Taiwan’s armed forces and morale, the ministry said. The PLA’s cognitive warfare strategy is based on the “three forms of warfare” concept, which refers to
THE GREAT ESCAPE: Equipped with explosion-proof lighting, sound-dampened walls and an 84-step spiral staircase, the 67m-long passage opens to a garden An underground tunnel in the east wing of the Grand Hotel in Taipei that once served as an emergency exit for former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) was yesterday opened to the public for the first time since it was built 50 years ago. A passage in the west wing of the hotel has been open since September 2019, drawing more than 50,000 visitors within three months of its opening. Last year, about 170,000 visited the west tunnel, the hotel said. As tours of the west tunnel were warmly received, the hotel began renovating the east passage more than a year ago to
BOOK LAUNCH: Taiwan and China could launch discussions on integration, rather than unification, to establish an integration program similar to ASEAN, Annette Lu said Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday suggested breaking the impasse between Taiwan and China by using the phrase “one Chinese” (一個中華), instead of “one China” (一個中國) and “integration” instead of the “unification” of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Ahead of the launch of her new book on how to settle old scores between the two sides of the Strait, Lu introduced a third way beyond unification and independence to deal with cross-strait relations. She suggested that Beijing change its “one China” principle into a broader “one Chinese” principle, which she said would be more acceptable to Taiwan. Lu