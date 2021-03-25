Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday confirmed that Taiwan has gifted Paraguay a retired military helicopter and other equipment, and denied rumors that Taiwan’s relations with Paraguay are being undermined by Beijing.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wu Sz-huai (吳思懷) had asked Joseph Wu whether the Ministry of National Defense had made the gifts to the government in Asuncion.
The gifts had been made by the defense ministry in coordination with the National Security Council, Joseph Wu said, adding that an announcement had been held back because Taiwan was still in talks with Paraguay over the right time and format of the announcement.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Taiwan in 2019 gifted Paraguay two Bell UH-1H helicopters and 30 military trucks to aid its efforts against terrorism and drug trafficking.
In December of the same year, Taiwan also donated Paraguay a plane for administrative and disaster relief purposes.
Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned reports that Beijing was offering Asuncion COVID-19 vaccines in return for it to switch recognition to Beijing.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) and KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) said that the foreign ministry should be on the alert, as Beijing has not abandoned its strategy of depriving Taiwan of its diplomatic allies.
Joseph Wu said that governments around the world are aware of Beijing’s attempt through its COVID-19 vaccines to increase its international influence.
“There is an evident discrepancy between what China promises and what it can deliver,” Joseph Wu said.
Citing the Tuesday incident, Joseph Wu said that a Chinese agency claimed that it could provide 14 million doses of Chinese-made vaccines via Argentina, but China’s promise to deliver 3 million doses to Argentina has yet to be realized.
Taiwan’s friends in Paraguay are aware that Beijing’s promises cannot be trusted, he said.
Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines have not been approved by the WHO, and countries shouldthink carefully before inoculating their citizens with the vaccines, Joseph Wu said.
Regarding concerns over whether Paraguay would switch recognition to Beijing, Joseph Wu said that Asuncion was aware that Beijing was stirring unrest in the region and Paraguay is “definitively not pro-Beijing.”
Taiwan-Paraguay relations remain solid, Joseph Wu said.
HERE TO STAY: Demand for learning Chinese remains high, with Taiwan poised to provide quality education, certification programs and subsidies, academics said China’s Confucius Institutes have come under suspicion in various countries, with several ending the language-learning programs, providing Taiwan with an opportunity to fill the gap in the global Chinese education market, academics said on Sunday. China has opened 541 Confucius Institutes attached to academic institutions in 162 countries, online data showed, but in the past few years, various countries have been shutting down the programs due to concerns over their political intent and infringements on academic freedom. Former US president Donald Trump’s administration in August last year designated the Confucius Institute US Center a foreign mission of the Chinese Communist Party, and
The Ministry of National Defense has elaborated on the military’s countermeasures against China’s “gray-zone conflict” tactics in a comprehensive review of Taiwan’s defense strategy. The ministry’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which was on Thursday delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review, highlights the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) increasing use of gray-zone conflict methods, including cognitive warfare, disinformation, and air and sea patrols. The methods are employed by the PLA to exhaust Taiwan’s armed forces and morale, the ministry said. The PLA’s cognitive warfare strategy is based on the “three forms of warfare” concept, which refers to
SOVEREIGN NATION: Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China, the MAC said, urging Beijing to face the realities of cross-strait relations The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday hit back at China’s repeated assertion of sovereignty over Taiwan during talks with the US in Alaska, saying that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation whose future could only be decided by its 23 million people. Chinese officials were reportedly “defensive” after the US raised concerns over Beijing’s coercion of Taiwan during high-level talks in Anchorage on Thursday and Friday, their first since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The two sides on Thursday traded barbs during unusually long opening remarks to reporters, followed by “tough and direct” dialogue during which the
BOOK LAUNCH: Taiwan and China could launch discussions on integration, rather than unification, to establish an integration program similar to ASEAN, Annette Lu said Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday suggested breaking the impasse between Taiwan and China by using the phrase “one Chinese” (一個中華), instead of “one China” (一個中國) and “integration” instead of the “unification” of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Ahead of the launch of her new book on how to settle old scores between the two sides of the Strait, Lu introduced a third way beyond unification and independence to deal with cross-strait relations. She suggested that Beijing change its “one China” principle into a broader “one Chinese” principle, which she said would be more acceptable to Taiwan. Lu