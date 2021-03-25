Yushan National Park on Tuesday said a plan to remove the park’s last surviving payphone has been scrapped after park officials persuaded Chunghwa Telecom to keep the machine.
The telecom had previously said the payphone would be removed from the park’s Tataka Visitor Center, as the NT$22 revenue generated by the phone last year was insufficient to justify its upkeep.
The phone was installed in 1994, long before the adoption of mobile devices, the park said on Facebook.
Photo: CNA
However, the payphone’s value cannot be measured in dollar terms, it said, adding that people who forget to take their cellphones with them or charge their devices, as well as foreign travelers without SIM cards, need the coin-operated machine.
“For visitors without a cellphone feeling like they are lost at sea, the payphone could be a great source of joy, especially during that call to the folks at home,” the park said.
“Through the years, [the payphone] has served the public from the age of landline to 5G networks like an old, faithful friend. We urge the public to continue supporting the phone [by using it] so that it will see many more [years of use] at the Tataka Visitor Center,” it added.
Some of the payphones in the county go unused for two months at a time and phones that do not turn a profit are put on a shortlist for removal, the office said.
Exceptions are made for payphones in remote villages and communities, it said, adding that those machines have an added geolocation function for police, firefighters and rescue workers to find the caller in an emergency.
After discussions with the park, the telecom now considers the Tataka Visitor Center payphone as a unit in a remote community that would be maintained regardless of the cost, it said.
Chunghwa Telecom operates 1,000 payphones nationwide, down about 60 percent from a peak of 2,500 payphones, the office said.
HERE TO STAY: Demand for learning Chinese remains high, with Taiwan poised to provide quality education, certification programs and subsidies, academics said China’s Confucius Institutes have come under suspicion in various countries, with several ending the language-learning programs, providing Taiwan with an opportunity to fill the gap in the global Chinese education market, academics said on Sunday. China has opened 541 Confucius Institutes attached to academic institutions in 162 countries, online data showed, but in the past few years, various countries have been shutting down the programs due to concerns over their political intent and infringements on academic freedom. Former US president Donald Trump’s administration in August last year designated the Confucius Institute US Center a foreign mission of the Chinese Communist Party, and
The Ministry of National Defense has elaborated on the military’s countermeasures against China’s “gray-zone conflict” tactics in a comprehensive review of Taiwan’s defense strategy. The ministry’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which was on Thursday delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review, highlights the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) increasing use of gray-zone conflict methods, including cognitive warfare, disinformation, and air and sea patrols. The methods are employed by the PLA to exhaust Taiwan’s armed forces and morale, the ministry said. The PLA’s cognitive warfare strategy is based on the “three forms of warfare” concept, which refers to
SOVEREIGN NATION: Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China, the MAC said, urging Beijing to face the realities of cross-strait relations The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday hit back at China’s repeated assertion of sovereignty over Taiwan during talks with the US in Alaska, saying that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation whose future could only be decided by its 23 million people. Chinese officials were reportedly “defensive” after the US raised concerns over Beijing’s coercion of Taiwan during high-level talks in Anchorage on Thursday and Friday, their first since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The two sides on Thursday traded barbs during unusually long opening remarks to reporters, followed by “tough and direct” dialogue during which the
BOOK LAUNCH: Taiwan and China could launch discussions on integration, rather than unification, to establish an integration program similar to ASEAN, Annette Lu said Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday suggested breaking the impasse between Taiwan and China by using the phrase “one Chinese” (一個中華), instead of “one China” (一個中國) and “integration” instead of the “unification” of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Ahead of the launch of her new book on how to settle old scores between the two sides of the Strait, Lu introduced a third way beyond unification and independence to deal with cross-strait relations. She suggested that Beijing change its “one China” principle into a broader “one Chinese” principle, which she said would be more acceptable to Taiwan. Lu