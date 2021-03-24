The Executive Yuan’s Department of Gender Equality yesterday announced the winners of a logo design contest and a short film competition aimed at promoting gender equality.
Nine teams received prizes in the short film competition and six designers won awards in the logo design contest at an awards ceremony in Taipei.
Short films and logos are important tools for promoting gender equality, Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) told the ceremony.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
“If done well, they are better than a thousand words,” he said.
The winners of the short film competition were selected from among 120 entries by a jury comprising directors Wang Ming-tai (王明台), Chen Ke-yun (陳可芸) and Liu Kuang-hui (柳廣輝); Fang Nien-hsuan (方念萱), a journalism professor at National Chengchi University; You Mei-hui (游美惠), a professor at National Kaohsiung Normal University’s Graduate Institute of Gender Education; Liu Li-hsing (劉立行), a professor in National Taiwan Normal University’s (NTNU) Department of Graphic Arts and Communications; and Department of Gender Equality director-general Wu Hsiu-chen (吳秀貞), the agency said.
A documentary on the struggles of the transgender community directed by Yang Chih-chun (楊智群) claimed the top prize and a NT$100,000 reward, it said.
One of the two silver awards went to a piece directed by Lee Chun-chang (李俊昌) explaining the phenomenon of victim-blaming in cases of gender-based violence in the form of budaixi (布袋戲, traditional Taiwanese puppetry), it said.
The other silver award was won by director Huang Hsiao-wen’s (黃筱雯) team for a science fiction-inspired film on the subject of gender-based violence online and the distribution of intimate images without consent, it added.
Speaking on behalf of the committee, Liu Kuang-hui, who directed last year’s film Your Name Engraved Herein (刻在你心底的名字), said he hopes that the competition will raise public awareness of gender issues.
Gender equality issues do not only exist on the screen, he said, calling for greater understanding of the concept of equality.
A total of 289 designs were submitted to the logo contest, which was judged by Taiwan Association of Read and Social Care Director Huang Jui-ju (黃瑞汝); Hsiao Fu-feng (蕭富峰), a professor in Fu Jen Catholic University’s Department of Advertising and Public Relations; Huang Hsin-hui (黃馨慧), a former professor in NTNU’s Department of Human Development and Family Studies; Department of Gender Equality deputy director-general Martina Deng (鄧華玉); and Wu, the agency said.
First prize was presented to Chen Pei-chi (陳沛祺), whose design featured three figures shaped in the form of a heart, combined with the symbols of a dove and a ribbon, to represent gender diversity and equality, and the transcendence of sexism, it said.
The winning films can be viewed online at reurl.cc/2bKyEv and the selected designs can be found on the Executive Yuan’s Web site, the agency said.
