Travel agencies are clamoring to offer Palau tours in preparation for next week’s opening of a “travel bubble” between the two nations, with packages ranging from NT$68,000 to NT$90,000.
Shortly after government agencies last week confirmed that the “bubble” would open on Thursday next week, China Airlines said it would offer flights on Thursdays and Sundays, serving 220 travelers from Taiwan weekly.
As all travelers are required to be in tour groups, four of the nation’s top six agencies — Phoenix Tours, Life Tour, Lion Travel and Giant Tour — began selling tours last week, while DTS Group and KKday are to start selling packages in the next few days.
Photo courtesy of Lion Travel
Phoenix Tours secured 13 seats on the first two flights for its tours of Airai State.
For NT$69,900, people can board the first flight to Palau and stay for four days, while people on the April 4 flight can stay for five days for NT$75,900.
The tour promises excursions to “marvelous” coral atolls, marine reserves, sunken remains of Japanese Zero fighters from World War II and other attractions.
Phoenix Tours said that it received two or three group bookings of three to four people each on its first day of sales.
Giant Tour is offering tours of the Rock Islands in four-day packages starting from NT$68,000.
“Ever since the news broke about the ‘travel bubble,’ our telephones have not stopped ringing,” a Giant Tour representative said.
Life Tour has added kayaking, and a drive to Babeldaob’s tropical forests and volcanoes to its five-day itinerary for NT$82,000.
Lion Travel have four and five-day tours ranging from NT$70,000 to NT$90,000.
Adopting a slightly different strategy, KKday is offering people NT$99 raffle tickets for a chance to win a free tour or gift package before it begins selling tours next week.
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
The Ministry of National Defense has elaborated on the military’s countermeasures against China’s “gray-zone conflict” tactics in a comprehensive review of Taiwan’s defense strategy. The ministry’s 2021 Quadrennial Defense Review, which was on Thursday delivered to the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee for review, highlights the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) increasing use of gray-zone conflict methods, including cognitive warfare, disinformation, and air and sea patrols. The methods are employed by the PLA to exhaust Taiwan’s armed forces and morale, the ministry said. The PLA’s cognitive warfare strategy is based on the “three forms of warfare” concept, which refers to
HERE TO STAY: Demand for learning Chinese remains high, with Taiwan poised to provide quality education, certification programs and subsidies, academics said China’s Confucius Institutes have come under suspicion in various countries, with several ending the language-learning programs, providing Taiwan with an opportunity to fill the gap in the global Chinese education market, academics said on Sunday. China has opened 541 Confucius Institutes attached to academic institutions in 162 countries, online data showed, but in the past few years, various countries have been shutting down the programs due to concerns over their political intent and infringements on academic freedom. Former US president Donald Trump’s administration in August last year designated the Confucius Institute US Center a foreign mission of the Chinese Communist Party, and
SOVEREIGN NATION: Taiwan has never been a part of the People’s Republic of China, the MAC said, urging Beijing to face the realities of cross-strait relations The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday hit back at China’s repeated assertion of sovereignty over Taiwan during talks with the US in Alaska, saying that the Republic of China is a sovereign nation whose future could only be decided by its 23 million people. Chinese officials were reportedly “defensive” after the US raised concerns over Beijing’s coercion of Taiwan during high-level talks in Anchorage on Thursday and Friday, their first since US President Joe Biden took office in January. The two sides on Thursday traded barbs during unusually long opening remarks to reporters, followed by “tough and direct” dialogue during which the