Travel agencies unveil group tour packages to Palau

By Hsiao Yu-hsin and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Travel agencies are clamoring to offer Palau tours in preparation for next week’s opening of a “travel bubble” between the two nations, with packages ranging from NT$68,000 to NT$90,000.

Shortly after government agencies last week confirmed that the “bubble” would open on Thursday next week, China Airlines said it would offer flights on Thursdays and Sundays, serving 220 travelers from Taiwan weekly.

As all travelers are required to be in tour groups, four of the nation’s top six agencies — Phoenix Tours, Life Tour, Lion Travel and Giant Tour — began selling tours last week, while DTS Group and KKday are to start selling packages in the next few days.

A swimmer takes to the waters of Palau in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Lion Travel

Phoenix Tours secured 13 seats on the first two flights for its tours of Airai State.

For NT$69,900, people can board the first flight to Palau and stay for four days, while people on the April 4 flight can stay for five days for NT$75,900.

The tour promises excursions to “marvelous” coral atolls, marine reserves, sunken remains of Japanese Zero fighters from World War II and other attractions.

Phoenix Tours said that it received two or three group bookings of three to four people each on its first day of sales.

Giant Tour is offering tours of the Rock Islands in four-day packages starting from NT$68,000.

“Ever since the news broke about the ‘travel bubble,’ our telephones have not stopped ringing,” a Giant Tour representative said.

Life Tour has added kayaking, and a drive to Babeldaob’s tropical forests and volcanoes to its five-day itinerary for NT$82,000.

Lion Travel have four and five-day tours ranging from NT$70,000 to NT$90,000.

Adopting a slightly different strategy, KKday is offering people NT$99 raffle tickets for a chance to win a free tour or gift package before it begins selling tours next week.