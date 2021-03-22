Taipei warns firms not to hire based on astrological sign

By Tsai Ya-hua / Staff reporter





Firms that discriminate against job applicants based on their blood type or astrological sign can be fined, the Taipei City Government said on Saturday.

The reminder came after an applicant complained that he was asked his blood type and astrological sign in an interview, Taipei Department of Labor Commissioner Chen Hsin-yu (陳信瑜) said.

After the applicant told the interviewers, they reportedly said that the firm was looking for “a quiet worker who would not make waves or steal his section supervisor’s thunder,” implying that blood type “O” and a “Leo” sign were not the “right” personality, she said.

The applicant believed that he was not hired because of this, Chen added.

If the firm is found to have contravened Article 5 of the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), it could face a fine of up to NT$1.5 million (US$52,700), Chen said.

Article 5 prohibits discriminating against a job applicant or employee based on race, language, religion, gender, age, astrological sign, blood type, marital status or other personal information.

“Some employers have strong views on blood type, astrological sign and similar information, and would check these when filling a job vacancy, instead of considering a candidate’s skills, job experience and track record,” she said.

In 2018, the Ministry of Labor amended the law, adding blood type and astrological sign to Article 5, to prevent companies from discriminating against jobseekers and denying them an open, fair interview process.

“Firms should ignore applicants’ personality traits and personal circumstances that have no bearing on their ability to perform a job,” Chen said, adding that an investigation is under way.