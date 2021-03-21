Nutritionists and doctors weighed in on the merits of eating fish following a salmon sushi craze triggered by a restaurant chain’s publicity stunt.
More than 200 people have changed their names after sushi chain Akindo Sushiro offered free meals on Wednesday and Thursday to people named “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), while those with homophonic names were eligible for other deals.
Salmon is a healthy fish to eat with a wide variety of health benefits, Tainan Municipal Hospital said in a statement.
Photo copied by Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times
Salmon is rich in nutritional content, including proteins, vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, including the particularly beneficial omega-3 fatty acid, hospital nutritionist Chang Li-chuan (張麗娟) said.
It has anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties, reduces clot formation and depression, and helps prevent memory loss, she said.
Omega-3 fatty acids are found in deep-sea fish, in addition to salmon, although people should limit fish consumption to about two or three times a week to limit ingestion of heavy metals, she added.
It is recommended to alternate consuming large fish with small ones, which contain lower concentrations of heavy metals, such as mackerel and pacific saury, while vegetarians can obtain omega-3 fats from chia seeds, flax seeds and algae, she said.
Daily servings of vegetables and milk are also an indispensable part of a healthy diet for vitamins B, C and E, as well as calcium, she said.
B vitamins help metabolize the amino acid homocysteine, while vitamins C and E are antioxidants, Chang said.
Nutritional density in meals is more important than quantity, she said, adding that people should eat until they feel about 70 to 80 percent full.
Medical research suggests that the risk of developing rheumatism could be reduced by 35 percent by eating 100g of fatty fish such as salmon each week, said Cheng Chieh-fu (鄭傑夫), a rheumatology and immunology specialist at the hospital.
The Mediterranean diet, consisting of vegetables, fruit, whole grains, beans, olive oil, nuts and fish, is considered healthy by many doctors, he said.
Eating fish two or three times per week should be supplemented with chicken, eggs and dairy, and the daily intake of omega-3 fats should be about 0.21 grams, he said.
Asia University Hospital hepatobiliary and gastroenterology doctor Tseng Sheng-en (曾晟恩) said that people with cirrhosis, diabetes or compromised immune systems should not eat raw fish.
While diners are unlikely to get sick at a good sushi restaurant, less reputable establishments might not be as careful with sanitation and hygiene, he said.
“Food poisoning from raw fish is often seen at gastroenterology clinics and emergency rooms,” he said.
Consuming large amounts of sushi, which contains rice, could lead to surges in a person’s blood sugar level, a concern for diabetics, he added.
Additional reporting by Wang Chun-chung
Household registration offices nationwide have since Tuesday been flooded with people applying to change their name to “salmon” (guiyu, 鮭魚), after Japanese sushi restaurant chain Akindo Sushiro promised free meals for anyone with the name. Yesterday and today, those with proof of the unusual moniker can receive free meals for their entire table, while people with homophonic names can enjoy half price and those with at least one homophonic character can receive 10 percent off. Twenty-eight people had claimed free meals as of 3pm yesterday, while at least 1,000 people had participated in the promotion, Akindo Sushiro said. An applicant must pay NT$80
HONG KONG BLUEPRINT: Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies chief adviser Chao Chun-shan said China might brandish its ‘Anti-Secession’ Law against Taiwan Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong is to serve as a blueprint of its future legal war against Taiwan if it decides against the military route, an expert told a forum yesterday regarding the implications of last week’s change to the territory’s election law. The Friends of Hong Kong and Macau Association invited a panel of academics and experts on cross-strait affairs to discuss the current status of “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong after China’s National People’s Congress on Thursday last week ratified rules ensuring that only “patriots” would run the territory. According to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the issue
Residents of Taipei and New Taipei City aged 25 to 44 are most likely to join group tours to Palau, which has requested a “travel bubble” with Taiwan, a survey by online travel platform KKday showed on Monday. The platform began selling package tours to the Micronesian country on Wednesday last week, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) having yet to finalize the tours and announce the details. As of yesterday, all of the tours to Palau were sold out. An analysis of nearly 1,000 people booking the tours showed that more than 80 percent are aged 25 to 44, with most
High-school enrollment has plummeted by nearly 200,000 students over the past nine years amid a falling birthrate, threatening to close more than 100 private schools over the next five years, Ministry of Education data showed. The number of high-school students last year was 609,745, compared with 809,188 in 2011, data showed. The ministry said that the figure is likely to fall even further to 553,000 by 2026. Despite this decline, the number of schools during the nine-year period increased from 491 to 513, leading to record-low average enrollment. Public schools enrolled 22.8 percent fewer students over the period, from 1,616 to 1,248 per school. Private