A solo exhibition of German photographer Thomas Ruff is to open on Saturday next week at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung, with works from his new series “Tableaux Chinois” making their Asia debut, the museum said on Monday.
Born in 1958, Ruff is one of today’s most influential photographers, the museum said.
The exhibition, titled “afterimages” (影像之後), is to feature works from 15 of the 31 series that the artist has created since 1979, it said.
The exhibition, one of the most comprehensive of Ruff’s work in the past few years, is to display 105 pieces dating back to 1989, it said.
It is also the artist’s first major solo exhibition in Taiwan, the museum said.
Works by Ruff were previously presented as part of a group exhibition titled “Anxiety of Images” (影像焦慮), which was on view at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in 2019.
Among the upcoming exhibition’s highlights is his new series titled “Tableaux Chinois,” which is to be shown in Asia for the first time, the museum said.
The series was inspired by a coffee table book on the life of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東), as well as propaganda photography from a magazine that the Chinese Communist Party printed from the 1950s to the 1970s, organizers said.
The title of the exhibition refers to the physiological phenomenon of the afterimage, the museum said.
“Like a shadow, it [the afterimage] hovers over the human eye as a representation of what was seen shortly before, often including color alterations and perspective shifts — methods that the artist also includes in his repertoire,” it said.
The title leads people to consider the state of contemporary photography, which has often been described as “post-photographic,” it said.
The exhibition “afterimages” is to run until July 4.
