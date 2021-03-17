‘Homecoming’ exhibition to open Saturday

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





A “homecoming” exhibition of works donated by the Sun Ten Museum in Irvine, California, is to open on Saturday at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMOFA) in Taichung, organizers said.

The exhibition is to feature 232 works by 195 artists born between 1871 and 1989, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday.

The exhibition, titled “Taiwanese Art Treasures Preserved Overseas: The Homecoming Exhibition of the Sun Ten Collection,” follows the signing in 2019 of a donation contract between the ministry and the Sun Ten Museum, the ministry said.

Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang, third right, and guests attend a news conference at a gallery in Taipei on Friday last week to promote an exhibition at the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts in Taichung. The show featuring Taiwanese artworks donated by Sun Ten Museum in Irvine, California, is to open on Saturday. Photo: CNA

The US-based museum was founded by Hsu Ring-lin (許林碖) after the death of her husband, Sun Ten Pharmaceutical Co founder Hsu Hong-yen (許鴻源), to display and promote his art collection, the ministry said.

Hsu Hong-yen was a devoted supporter of Taiwanese artists, the ministry said, adding that even before there were public modern art museums in the nation, Hsu had in his collection more than 600 pieces of art by Taiwanese artists.

“Eventually, to honor Dr Hsu’s final wish and to help reconstruct Taiwanese art history, his family decided to donate the entire collection to Taiwan,” it added.

“Taiwanese Art Treasures Preserved Overseas” was curated by Hsiao Chong-ray (蕭瓊瑞), an expert on Taiwanese art history and professor emeritus at Tainan’s National Cheng Kung University, the ministry said.

Through the exhibition, Hsiao hopes to realize Hsu Hong-yen’s belief that “medicine heals the body, culture nurtures the soul,” the ministry added.

The fine arts museum is to continue to promote the works donated by the Sun Ten Museum so that more people can gain a deeper understanding of the important collection, NTMOFA Director Liang Yung-fei (梁永斐) said.

The exhibition is divided into four main sections organized chronologically according to artists’ birth year — those born before 1920, between 1921 and 1935, between 1936 and 1944, and between 1945 and 1989, organizers said.

Chen Cheng-po (陳澄波), Li Mei-shu (李梅樹), Yu Cheng-yao (余承堯) and Liao Chi-chun (廖繼春) are among the artists featured.

A rarely seen painting by Japanese artist Kinichiro Ishikawa is among the works to be displayed, the ministry said.

The exhibition not only witnesses the development of art and culture in the nation, but also recalls an era that Taiwanese collectively experienced, the ministry said.

The exhibition is to run until June 27.