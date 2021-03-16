A shop selling military uniforms, specialist clothing and footwear for service personnel opens for business in Taipei’s Dazhi District yesterday. The store, one of 15 planned outlets nationwide, is a collaboration between the Ministry of National Defense and the supermarket chain Pxmart, designed to make it easier for service personnel to buy their equipment.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
Businesses in Taipei’s Shilin Night Market are planning to shift their focus to catering to students, after several businesses closed amid plummeting visitor numbers, the Taipei City Government said. While the number of people visiting shops and restaurants on Dadong Road is still significant, the number of visitors to businesses on Wenlin Road, the area’s main road running parallel to the Red Line of the city’s MRT metropolitan railway system, has declined, causing hundreds of businesses to close, Taipei Market Administration Office Director Chen Ting-hui (陳庭輝) said. Many businesses in the area are increasingly offering products and services to students at
The majority of Taiwanese, or 76.1 percent, are unwilling to receive COVID-19 vaccines developed by Chinese firms, while 61.6 percent said the government should not import Chinese vaccines, a survey released yesterday by the Association of Chinese Elite Leadership showed as the nation reported one new imported case of COVID-19. According to the survey, 19 percent of respondents were willing to receive a Chinese vaccine and 24.9 percent were open to the idea of importing Chinese vaccines. Of the respondents, 28.5 percent identified themselves as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters and 18.6 percent as Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporters. Among
High-school enrollment has plummeted by nearly 200,000 students over the past nine years amid a falling birthrate, threatening to close more than 100 private schools over the next five years, Ministry of Education data showed. The number of high-school students last year was 609,745, compared with 809,188 in 2011, data showed. The ministry said that the figure is likely to fall even further to 553,000 by 2026. Despite this decline, the number of schools during the nine-year period increased from 491 to 513, leading to record-low average enrollment. Public schools enrolled 22.8 percent fewer students over the period, from 1,616 to 1,248 per school. Private
ASYMPTOMATIC: People who test positive for COVID-19 overseas and those who test positive in quarantine may get out of isolation early, public health authorities said Modified standards to allow people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms, to be released from isolation after arriving from overseas are to be implemented today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that from today, asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Taiwan would be divided into two groups. The first group is “arriving travelers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in other countries and later tested negative twice before entering Taiwan,” Chen said. He said that they would be released from